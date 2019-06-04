DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Braves announced their plans for the 2019 Fan Fest to fans, season ticket holders and media members. Fan Fest will take place at Legion Field on Monday, June 17, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and closing at 7:30 p.m.
Highlights of the event include two autograph sessions and the opportunity to view batting practice.
The D-Braves will be signing autographs in two 30-minute sessions, from 5:20 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. and from 5:50 p.m. to 6:20 p.m., before taking the field. Concessions will be open for the entirety of the event, and season ticket holders can receive a free meal consisting of an entrée, side and drink. The Kid’s Zone will also be open, and corn hole and other games will be set up on the concourse.
In addition, schedule, group and season ticket, sponsorship and Kids Club information will be available at customer service.
About the D-Braves
The Danville Braves are the Rookie (Advance) affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The D-Braves began their tenure in Danville, Virginia in 1993 and have played host to Atlanta Braves greats like Andruw Jones, Ronald Acuña and Ozzie Albies. The D-Braves are a two-time winner of the Appalachian League (2006, 2009), which consists of 10 teams across North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Fans will also be able to purchase tickets in the D-Braves office. Season ticket holders can pick up their tickets in the office or at customer service.
Members of the media who wish to set up an interview need to contact Ben Boynton (317.313.6792 | ben.boynton@braves.com) or Stephen Brunson (316.213.6403 - stephen.brunson@braves.com) by Sunday, June 16.
To keep close tabs on the team visit dbraves.com and the D-Braves call 434.797.3792 or follow the D-Braves on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.