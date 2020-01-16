DANVILLE, Va. – The Atlanta Braves recently announced that Stephen Brunson will resume the role as Danville’s assistant general manager effective immediately.
“The Braves are an organization that I love and want to continue to grow my career with,” said Brunson. “I have loved my time in Danville and I’m excited to work with Brandon [Bennett, general manager] to create the best family-friendly entertainment in the city.”
Brunson joined the club in 2018 as the media relations trainee and following the completion of the season was offered to join the staff in a full-time role as the sales and marketing manager. For the past 15 months, Brunson has been assisting the club in sponsorship and ticket sales, social media and digital marketing efforts.
“Stephen has proven himself to be hardworking and quick to learn and adapt to a variety of roles,” said Bennett.
“He has a great rapport with our staff and fans. The two of us work well together and I look forward to working together as we prepare for the 2020 season.”
The Wichita, Kansas graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Public Relations. His time as a Wildcat included experience working at K-State Athletics with the Athletics Communications department and the Junction City Brigade, a summer collegiate baseball team.
Brunson is also well involved in the Danville community and serves in several roles at North Main Baptist Church.
The Danville Braves are the Rookie affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The D-Braves began play in 1993 and are located in Danville, Virginia. The D-Braves play in the Appalachian League, which consists of 10 teams across North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information about the Danville Braves, please visit www.dbraves.com or call 434.797.3792. You can follow the D-Braves on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.
