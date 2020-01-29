MAYODAN —Former McMichael head football coach Daniel Bradford, 32, recently announced he is stepping down from the position to rejoin the staff at Northeast Guilford under head coach Earl Bates. The pair coached together at Morehead, Southern Guilford and Northeast Guilford prior to Bradford taking the McMichael job in 2018. The Phoenix posted a 1-21 record in his two years at the helm.
Bradford cited a number of reasons why he made the tough decision to step away from the post.
“It’s a different opportunity and a different career path for me as far as getting into the actual building. I will be assisting coach Bates again. As you know, me and coach had worked together for a long time and this is an opportunity to get back with him and kind of finish what we started at Northeast together. So I’m stepping away right now and potentially going back to get my masters and at the same time, being in a different role as a graduation coach at Northeast,” Bradford said.
Historically, McMichael has had problems keeping a football coach for an extended period of time. Bradford was the third head coach in just four years — and since 1989, the first year that McMichael fielded a football team — 10 coaches have roamed the sidelines for the Phoenix.
This includes a seven-year stint by Bob Bailey (1994 to 2000) and six-years by Jason Smart (2002 to 2007). That means a coach, not counting Bailey and Smart, lasts an average of 2.25 seasons per stint.
Changing the culture at McMichael has long been the phrase most used by football coaches over the course of the last decade, but no matter who is at the helm, winning on a consistent basis hasn’t come easy.
The Phoenix has made it to the post season just five times in the 29 year history of the program and never made it past the second round of the playoffs.
Bradford took over for McMichael interim coach Chris Walsh, who replaced former head coach Darnell Wiggins in 2017. Wiggins was named as the replacement for Matt Stack, who moved on from the program at the end of the 2016 season.
While coaching as an assistant at Morehead, the teams got better each year he and Bates were together — improving from 4-7 in 2013 to 11-3 in 2015.
In addition, Bradford had a tremendous amount of success as the head wrestling coach at MHS. During his tenure, the Panthers won two dual team 3A NCHSAA state championships and he coached Ben Bullins to two individual titles as well.
Bradford is a 2006 Morehead graduate where he starred as both a football player and wrestler. He closed out his playing career at Greensboro College as a defensive lineman before getting into coaching after earning his degree.
Despite his short stay at McMichael, he believes it was an important step in his development and where he sees his life going.
“I take a lot of learning experiences away from there working with the youth league and the middle school while building a staff. It was a great experience working with the boosters and I got a lot out of that. There were some great experiences and I forged a lot of strong bonds with parents, students and more importantly, our athletes – so it is tough to leave that, but it is a decision that is best at this point of my life.”
Bradford’s first day at Northeast Guilford is Feb. 24.
