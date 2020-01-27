The boys split Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference race is a top heavy league, with several teams still vying for supremacy.
Currently Western Alamance, Northern Guilford and Morehead are all tied for first place in the league standings with 6-2 records. McMichael is still in contention for a regular season title as well with a 5-3 conference mark. If the season ended today, all four would likely earn a post season bid, but with such a balanced league, even the teams in the lower third of the standings still have a shot to make strides and earn a spot into the playoffs.
For the Panthers and Phoenix in particular, this is a crucial week – and it could well be one coaches and players look back on as the one that told the tale of the season.
The week begins with a rematch between Morehead and Western Alamance.
The Warriors won the first game 64-60 in what seems like a lifetime ago back on Dec. 20, and considering both are tied for first along with Northern, the game takes on all the more significance. It won’t get any easier later in the week for the Panthers with a home matchup versus cross-county arch rival McMichael on Friday.
Morehead one the first game 66-56 on Jan. 3, and considering the Phoenix have just as much on the line, this one is shaping up to be a dog fight for supremacy. A pair of wins by both this week could very well catapult that team into first place in the league standings, while a split or two loses, equals a jumbled mess and an uncertain future.
McMichael has another tough test before they tangle with MHS with a road trip to county rival Reidsville Wednesday night. The Rams came out on top in the first half of the round-robin rivalry 55-46 on Jan. 22, so the Phoenix will be primed for revenge.
As for the Rams, they are arguably the hottest team in the county, if not the triad, as they enter the week on a nine-game winning streak.
Reidsville, 13-2 overall, is sitting in the cat-bird seat in the Mid-State 2A Conference standings as well, undefeated at 5-0. But like the Mid-State 3A, the 2A league also has several teams trying to take the top spot. Carrboro (6-1, 10-7), Bartlett Yancey (5-2, 9-9) and Cummings (4-2, 6-8) are all still in contention, so it looks like there is plenty of competitive basketball on deck with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Up Next: Reidsville hosts McMichael on Wednesday followed by another home game versus Cummings Thursday. The Rams close out the week on Friday with a trip to North Carolina School of Science & Math. Rockingham (0-8, 2-15) will hit the road to take on Northeast Guilford (3-5, 6-11) and Morehead will host the Phoenix Friday night.
