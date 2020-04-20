Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing opener, which was pushed to May 9, has now been postponed indefinitely.
Officials with the track sent an e-mail to fans that doesn’t include a date as to when the 72nd season might open.
“Public sporting events, such as the racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, have been restricted by government leaders as well as sanctioning organizations, such as NASCAR,” the e-mail read in reference to the COVID-19 shutdown. “For the safety of all, we greatly appreciate, respect, and are committed to following these life-saving policies.”
Track officials, however, said in the same email that the hope is to have racing at some point.
“We will absolutely adhere to the restrictions placed on us, but it is our intention to hold racing events at Bowman Gray Stadium once these governing bodies have given us the clearance to do so,” the email said.
The email also said it’s impossible to know for sure when it will be safe to hold public events such as racing., where Bowman Gray Stadium holds nearly 17,000 fans.
“During this quickly changing situation, governing bodies have not given any definitive dates for resuming public activity,” the email said. “But the guidelines do make it clear that certain milestones will have to be met weeks before any racing events can be held at Bowman Gray Stadium.”
Mayor Allen Joines has a stay-at-home order for residents of Winston-Salem that goes until May 7.
The season was supposed to start in mid-April but was pushed back to May 9 in hopes of the pandemic clearing up.
“At this point, we have no definitive date for the start of our 2020 racing season,” officials said in the email. “We will continue to monitor the situation and the evolving policies of our governing bodies.”
With the May 9 opening the racing season could have been 15 weeks long, but now that will have to be shortened even more.
Last week Burt Myers, the four-time defending Modified champion, said if the season isn’t that long it would be hard to even hold points championships in the four divisions.
“If we end up having just four or five weeks of racing, what do you do then?” Myers said. “It’s all really just an educated guess at this point as to how much racing we will actually be able to do this season.”
