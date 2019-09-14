South Stokes 27
McMichael 13
Macfield Stadium
Mayodan
Why the Sauras won
South Stokes made some adjustments at halftime and began to run the ball by committee effectively, breaking open a close game that could have gone either way.
Why McMichael lost
A tight game in the first half started to get away from the Phoenix early in the third quarter — partly due to correctable mistakes, and also fatigue that began to show in the trenches.
Stars
South Stokes — running back, Landon Parsons scored two touchdowns and was the workhorse carrying the football in the second half.
South Stokes — wide receiver, Matthew Montgomery caught a touchdown and made several big catches to help the Sauras keep the chains moving.
The big play
South Stokes running back Jordan Mitchell broke free for a 9 yard touchdown, and after the 2-point conversion, the Sauras were up 20-7 midway through the third quarter, which seemed to take the collective wind out of McMichael’s sails.
Three things we learned
1. South Stokes seems to be a different football team as compared to years past. The Sauras only won two games last year and havn’t had a winning season in 20 years. Considering South Stokes is already 3-1, it’s been the best start in decades.
2. DMHS had a fairly effective running game, rushing the ball by committee with Nolan Hall and Jesus Malloy leading the way. But until they find a way to develop an effective passing game, the Phoenix will likely struggle. Several problems with routes and dropped balls left McMichael largely one-dimensional.
3. Even though McMichael has made some steps forward in recent weeks, they are 0-4 heading into the brutal Mid-State 3A Conference race. It’s perennially a league where there is rarely a week off, so unless some things change, it could go from bad to worse.
What they’re saying
“These guys are good, but they don’t know that they are good. It’s a process where they have to learn how to prepare and they have to realize that they are good and what is expected of them. They’ve got to learn it’s a team and — we and not me mentality. We are going through that process and I’m very happy with where we are and we have a huge game next week against Elkin, a very good football team. Then there is the conference and several other big games, so this was a positive step forward.”
— David Diamont, South Stokes head coach
“We didn’t stop playing and that was a big improvement for us. You know we made some mistakes obviously. Some mistakes in the grand scheme of things ultimately cost us the game, but the kids didn’t stop fighting. They fought until the last whistle and I’m definitely proud of that fact.”
— Daniel Bradford, McMichael head coach
“Our linemen just adjusted well in the second half. We had a few miscues in the first half, but at halftime, the coaches got us together and in the second half I started seeing the holes better . . . this was huge. You know, our confidence is way up right now and it’s just a good feeling. It really is.”
— Landon Parsons, South Stokes running back.
Records
South Stokes: 3-1.
McMichael: 0-4.
Up next
Sauras: versus Elkin, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Phoenix: Northeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
Scoring summary
South Stokes 6 6 15 0 – 27
McMichael 0 7 0 6 – 13
S — Landon Parsons runs 29 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good, 1st 5:05
M — Nolan Hall ran 3 yards for a touchdown. PA.T. Abraham Medina, 2nd 11:57
S — Parsons ran 8 yards for a touchdown. 2-point conversion no good, 2nd 8:32
S — Jordan Mitchell ran 9 yards for a touchdown. Logan Nelson throws pass to DJ Goolsby for 2-point conversion, 3rd 6:51
S — Nelson throws pass 23 yard pass to Matthew Montgomery for a touchdown. P.A.T. Noah Bennett good, 3rd 3:21
M — Matthew Wright threw 18 yard pass to Zack Dalton for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good, 4th 2:48
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.