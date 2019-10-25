REIDSVILLE — Four first half Que’shyne Flippen touchdowns set the tone in what turned into a dominant 48-14 Raiders win over Holmes in the first round of the post season Thursday afternoon at Community Stadium.
“Like I said once before, Que’shyne is just a special kid – great athlete and he’s smart on the football field. His football I.Q. is high, so I’m excited about seeing him play for the Rams in the future,” Raiders head coach Reggie Chestnut said following the victory.
It certainly didn’t take him long to get it started either.
Following a penalty on the opening play, Flippen got around the edge on a sweep, and after avoiding several would-be tacklers — he turned on the after burners and raced 61 yards for a touchdown. Greyson Robinson’s run tacked on 2-points more for the 8-0 advantage.
The Raiders recovered a fumble on Holmes’ ensuing possession, setting Reidsville up on the doorstep of the red zone at the Mustangs 32 yard line. Two plays later, running back Paul Widerman broke through the interior line and drug a couple of linebackers to boot to score from 11 yards out, and following a Jariel Cobb conversion, it was 16-0 with 4:43 to go in the first quarter.
Moments later, the Raiders defense forced a punt deep inside Holmes territory and the Mustangs elected to take a chance and kick to Flippen. As it turned out, it was a big mistake as the eighth grader returned the kick for a 36 yard TD. Quarterback Aljariq Lee elected to keep it and converted on the 2-point conversion, giving RMS a 24-0 lead with just over a minute to go in the opening period.
Holmes didn’t fold however. After a pass for a 51 yard gain, which set the Mustangs up inside the 10 yard line on their next possession, one play later, the halfback got free and scored from 6 yards out to cut it to 24-8 following the conversion.
After the Raiders got the ball back, it didn’t take long to return the favor though as Widerman wove to the sideline, and then cut back towards the post to score on a 72 yard run. Following the Devin Shyrock 2-point conversion, the lead was up to 32-6 with 3:55 to go in the second quarter.
The RMS defense forced a three-and-out with under two minutes to go to put the ball back in the offenses hands, and just three plays later, Shyrock tossed the ball to Flippen around the left edge on a reverse. This time he took it 26 yards to the house to bump the Raiders lead to 40-8 after a Widerman conversion run with under a minute to play in the half.
Holmes was not only able to burn some clock to begin the second half, but also put more points on the board after an impressive 13 play scoring drive to cut it to 40-14 with 7:15 to go in the fourth quarter.
But Reidsville wasn’t quite done either however, as Lee hit a wide open Robinson on a 51 yard post route for a touchdown, and after Isaiah Bridges tacked on 2-points on the conversion run, the 48-14 win was in the books as the Raiders shift focus to the championship game next week.
“I think our first group did a good job. What was it, like 40-6 at the half? So you know, we were able to get our starters out and get the rest of the kids some playing time, and that was one of our goals coming in to today’s game,” said Chestnut.
The Raiders win capped off a sweep of Holmes for the 2019 season. Reidsville defeated the Mustangs 60-0 on Sept. 19.
With the win, the undefeated 6-0 Raiders advance to host Western Rockingham (4-1-1) on Oct. 30 in the North Middle Conference School championship game. WRMS defeated Dillard 36-6 in their opening round match up Thursday to earn their spot in the title game.
“Home is always good. Community Stadium is home sweet home –– the majority of our kids have played here since they were 6 or 7 years old, so anytime you get a chance to play here, you want to take advantage of that especially when it’s a championship game,” the coach said.
BOX SCORE
R 24 16 0 8 48
H 0 6 0 8 14
SCORING LOG
R Que’shyne Flippen runs 61 yards for a touchdown. Greyson Robinson runs for the 2-point conversion. 8-0, 6:49, 1st
R Widerman runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Jariel Cobb runs 2-point conversion. 16-0, 4:43, 1st
R Flippen returns punt 36 yards for a touchdown. Aljariq Lee runs for 2-point conversion. 24-0, 1:04, 1st
H Run #4 6 yard touchdown. 2-point conversion pass intercepted by Flippen. 24-6, 4:41, 2nd
R Widerman runs 72 yards for a touchdown. Devin Shyrock runs for the 2-point conversion run. 32-6, 3:55, 2nd
R Flippen runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Widerman runs for 2-point conversion. 40-6, :59, 2nd
H 6 yard run for touchdown. 2-point conversion good. 40-14, 7:15, 4th
R Lee throws 51 yard touchdown to Greyson Robinson. Isaiah Bridges runs for 2-point conversion. 48-14, 5:58, 4th
