Jack Hartman, an Appalachian State reliever the last two seasons, became an MLB Draft pick on Thursday night.
Hartman was selected in the fourth round (108th overall pick) by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is the fourth-highest draft pick in Mountaineers program's history and the highest since 1986.
Only Mike Ramsey (third round, 64th overall pick in 1975), Tony Welborn (third round, 70th pick in 1986) and Todd Welborn (fourth round, 100th pick in 1985) were taken higher.
In this year's shortened college baseball season, Hartman made 10 relief appearances, pitching 12 innings. He had a 3.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts, leading both App State and the Sun Belt Conference in saves (four) before the season was shut down due to COVID-19.
He joined the Mountaineers program before the 2019 season after seasons at two different junior colleges: College of Central Florida in 2018, and Tallahassee Community College the year before.
The MLB Draft is typically 40 rounds, but this year's installment was limited to five in a money-saving effort by the league. Hartman is one of only 160 players that will be selected in 2020.
The selection of Hartman means four of App State's last five draft picks were pitchers: Jeffrey Springs and Matt Brill in 2017, as well as Colin Schmid in 2018.
