Appalachian State has a plan to bring student-athletes back to campus, and it will begin soon.
Joey Jones, App State's senior associate AD for strategic communications, indicated Tuesday that a phased return to Boone would start next week in the hopes of reintegrating athletes safely back while the novel coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing.
The athletics department will share more details on its return safety protocol with an official release in the next few days.
The school will start by bringing in small groups of football players, starting on June 15. Once the football team is back, it will be followed by the men's and women's basketball teams and the rest of the fall sports. Students will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive.
That timeline is contingent on how the NCAA proceeds. The DI Council announced May 20 that it would allow football and men's basketball players to start voluntary workouts June 1 and that it would decide on other sports later.
App State will join fellow in-state FBS schools Charlotte, East Carolina, North Carolina and N.C. State as schools with announced plans. UNC was the first to announce a return plan — the school said on May 29 that it would bring back its facilities staff, sports medicine staff, coaching staffs and players in that order. The Tar Heels will welcome back its first set of athletes Friday.
N.C. State announced on June 2 that it was allowing football and basketball players in the area to participate in on-campus workouts. According to the News and Observer, Phase 2 of that plan will start no later than June 20, allowing incoming football players to return to student housing.
Charlotte will start its voluntary workouts June 15.
And on Tuesday, ECU announced that 30 members of its football team returned this week.
App State got most of its spring practices in before sports shut down. The Mountaineers held 11 of its 15 allowed practices, one of only six Division I schools to have more than 10. Only UConn (15), Coastal Carolina (15) and Air Force (13) held more. Charlotte, meanwhile, held seven.
Appalachian went 13-1 last season, the fourth time it had at least 10 wins in the last five seasons. The team will be led by first-year head coach and App State alumnus Shawn Clark.
