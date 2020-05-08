Randy Butner has been a regular at Bowman Gray Stadium and Ace Speedway the last several years. Butner was second last year in the Modified Division at Ace Speedway.
A few of “The Madhouse” drivers are taking a road trip later this month.
While Bowman Gray Stadium racing’s 72nd season is in limbo thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Ace Speedway near Burlington plans to open on May 22 and fans will be allowed in. There are plenty of different divisions of racing scheduled, including two Modified Division races.
That certainly has the attention of some drivers who are regulars at Bowman Gray Stadium, which was nicknamed "The Madhouse" a few years ago. Burt Myers, the four-time defending Modified Division champion at Bowman Gray Stadium, plans on racing the opener at Ace Speedway.
“I’ve raced there before and I’m looking forward to getting out there and just racing anywhere at this point,” said Myers, a 10-time points championship winner of the featured division at Bowman Gray.
Myers’ brother, Jason, another regular at Bowman Gray, also plans on racing at Ace Speedway, a track that measures four-tenths of a mile, slightly larger than Bowman Gray. Chris Williams will also drive one of the other Myers’ cars on May 22.
The track, in Altamahaw about seven miles north of Burlington, can hold about 4,000.
The historic track, which is owned by Robert Turner and his son, Jason, has been holding races for 60 years. It started out as a dirt track in the 1960s. The track's website announced that May 22, a Friday night, will be the opener and that fans will be allowed in.
Jason Turner didn't return a phone message for comment.
Cliff Parker, the chief deputy of the Alamance Sheriff’s Department, said it has been in contact with the Turners, and they are expected to comply with the rules that are in place as Governor Roy Cooper's phase two of reopening the state is expected to begin on May 22.
“As we move closer to that date, we are certainly going to make sure they are on board with what they need to do to hold an event,” Parker said. “They would be allowed to have an event in an outdoor space such as the track, where there is a lot of room.”
Parker said he didn't know the number of fans allowed into the stadium, but that it would be limited.
Under Cooper’s different phases of reopening the state, phase two says gatherings can be held with 50 people.
Parker said that his deputies have been asked to work the event and will monitor the behavior with social distancing in mind.
“It’s a privately owned business, but if they are willing to have a limited amount of people come inside, then if there’s a some sort of violation of those orders, that’s when we would step in,” Parker said. “We won’t know really until we get to that night, but our conversations with Mr. (Robert) Turner have been good and we feel like everybody is on the same page with this.”
Parker said he realizes that people are wanting to get outside more as the reopening of the state continues. The stay-at-home orders have been in place since March 30.
“Folks are wanting to move forward and get out as the restrictions start to ease, but at the same time we want everybody to feel safe,” Parker said. “We will monitor the situation as we get closer to the date.”
Randy Butner, who has raced as a regular at Ace Speedway for the past nine years, finished second in last year’s standings in the Modified Division. His routine is to race at Ace on Friday nights during the spring and summer and then on Saturday nights at Bowman Gray.
“I’ve heard a lot of rumors about this and that, but I did see a flyer about May 22 for Ace Speedway’s opener,” Butner said. “They also have practice this Saturday, but I’m actually scheduled to be in a drag race in Jacksonville, North Carolina. I heard from that track today and they said they are going to race on Saturday.”
Butner says if there are races on May 22 at Ace Speedway, he’ll be there.
“Oh yes, definitely,” he said. “We all want to be racing, and if that’s the opening night then we will race. I've had a lot of success over there and I love the track.”
Butner said he’s heard that Ace Speedway plans on opening on May 22, then will start racing on Saturday nights until Bowman Gray gets back to racing. “Again, that’s a rumor so we’ll see if that comes to pass,” Butner said.
Renee Hackett, who manages Caraway Speedway in Asheboro, said her track doesn’t have a date as to when it would be allowed to hold races. She’s checked with the governor’s office and was told that during phase three of reopening the state that there would only be allowed to have gatherings of 300 people or less.
“We can’t open if that’s the case, even in the phase three scenario,” Hackett said about Caraway, which can hold around 7,500.
Hickory Speedway is also on hold. That track’s website says it will resume as soon as possible, but it doesn’t have a set date yet on when it might open.
Bowman Gray, which has the seating capacity of 17,000, also has no date set for its opener. Gray Garrison, the promoter of the NASCAR-sanctioned racing, said earlier this week it will be up to the governor’s office to determine when they will have racing again.
“We’re still in the wait-and-see mode,” Garrison said. “We are going to stick with the guidelines provided to us by the city and by the governor. We understand that whichever track does open up first will be under the microscope, but the way we feel about it is we want to everything to be right before we open our gates.”
