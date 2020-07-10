GREENSBORO — While the ACC is considering options regarding football amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has yet to follow the lead of the Big Ten in reverting to a conference-only schedule.
A league spokesperson on Thursday said that the ACC has been considering several scenarios and that no decisions have been made.
Earlier in the day, the ACC announced that no fall sports competition would be held before Sept. 1.
If the ACC does make a decision to play league-only games, football independent Notre Dame would become a bigger part of the scheduling mix, the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch’s David Teel reports. Notre Dame plays six games annually against ACC teams.
Notre Dame’s ACC opponents this season are Wake Forest at Charlotte on Sept. 26, at Pitt on Oct. 17, Duke on Oct. 31, Clemson on Nov. 7, at Georgia Tech on Nov. 14 and Louisville on Nov. 21.
A conference-only decision for the ACC would mean the loss of some teams’ games against their biggest rivals. Clemson annually ends its season by playing the SEC’s South Carolina, and they’re scheduled to meet in Clemson on Nov. 28. Likewise, Florida State is scheduled to host Florida and Georgia Tech will visit Georgia in ACC-SEC matchups on the same day.
Among the ACC’s other high-profile non-conference games this season are Florida State vs. West Virginia in Atlanta on Sept. 5; Virginia vs. Georgia in Atlanta on Sept. 7; and North Carolina vs. Auburn in Atlanta, Mississippi State at N.C. State and Penn State at Virginia Tech on Sept. 12.
Meanwhile, all ACC Olympic sports competitions will be delayed until at least Sept. 1.
The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and volleyball. The decision was unanimously approved by the league’s board of directors.
The league’s announcement doesn’t affect football — the first game is Sept. 2, when N.C. State plays at Louisville.
The ACC’s announcement comes a day after the Ivy League announced that fall sports would not be played this calendar year. It’s worth noting that the Ivy League was the first Division I conference to cancel its basketball tournament in the spring, several days before March 12, the day that the ACC tournament was called off in Greensboro.
North Carolina announced Wednesday that 37 positive COVID-19 tests had come back among players, coaches and staff on campus for voluntary workouts. The football and men’s and women’s basketball teams are the only ones that have returned to Chapel Hill, and voluntary football workouts have been suspended.
In late June, Clemson disclosed that 37 football players, about one-third of its roster, had tested positive for coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.