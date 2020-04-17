As things slowly continue to fall apart in college athletics, maybe it’s time we start piecing things together to try and figure out where we’re headed.
It’s not a pretty picture.
Just in the last 24 hours, two seemingly unconnected events suggest we’re headed into a time when college athletics as we know them will simply vanish. On Wednesday, the commissioners of every major conference in America, plus Notre Dame, told the vice president that they will not play any sports until students are allowed back on campus.
And then this morning, it was announced that UNC Pemboke and Francis Marion College have left the Peach Belt Conference.
Now on the surface, these two events have nothing in common. But digging deeper and looking at them from a different context, this is the beginning of something no one can predict how it will end.
One bottom line is this: If indeed there is no college football season this fall, a lot of athletics department in America are going to go broke. Flat broke.
Let that sink in for a second.
“Losing a whole year of football would create tremdous economic challenges for programs, and not just football programs but entire athletics departments and the schools beyond athletics,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said. “You look at that as a worse case scenario, and it’s hard to imagine, but at the same time you have to plan.”
The ACC and all Power-5 conferences are doing just that, talking with athletics directors, school presidents and coaches within their leagues and also having daily talks among the Power-5 commissioners, talking about the future, good and bad.
College athletics departments do not have savings accounts. If they brought in a million dollars last year, they spent a million dollars. If they brought in $100 million, they spent every dime of it.
Very few schools had the foresight to set aside money for, well, not this.
A recent survey of 130 athletics directors across the country found that most are anticipating a 20-30 percent drop in revenue in the coming fiscal year. They obviously didn’t major in math.
If these schools lose football money, they’ll see a catastrophic drop in revenue.
All of a sudden, you have to decide, do I send my women’s golf team from here to Texas? Can I afford to even have a baseball program? Do we make students pay double tuition to make up for the lost revenue? Do we ignore the schedule and not travel 1,000 miles for a game and just play ECU or ASU or Charlotte instead? Or do we just drop out of our league?
Which brings us back to Pembroke and Francis Marion.
The Peach Belt is a fairly tight little league with its schools spread from southeastern North Carolina to St. Augustine, Fl. Most of the schools are Georgia.
The two schools will join Conference Carolinas, a league that will have 11 of its 13 members located in North and South Carolina.
Larger schools are looking at the maps, too. For the first time ever, ADs are realizing that the chase for television markets have left them spread thin. Geographic realities are now kicking in.
Without football money for one year, college athletics departments simply will not be able to afford travel expenses for 15 to 20 non-revenue sports. They might simply vanish along with football for one year.
And then what happens when sports returns? Do we play college basketball? Already, schools are going to go without $375 million that the NCAA Tournament would’ve brought in. For all the schools that have football programs, even in the lower divisions, will basketball pay for everything leading up to it?
No way.
"I'd say that right now, there are more questions than answers," Swofford said.
This is the doomsday scenario athletics departments have never had to face. They’ve been in an arms race for so long, they never thought what would happen if something like a pandemic came along and wiped out sports.
Why would they?
We were living in the golden age of college athletics, with the only argument being how many more schools can we add to the College Football Playoffs, and how much more money can we make/spend?
The News & Record and the Journal recently spoke with ADs across the region and asked questions about money and travel and a host of other scenarios they’re facing or could be facing.
Both at Appalachian, where Doug Gillin said it has indeed set aside some money, and at A&T, where more than half of the athletics budget comes from student fees, the assumption is just as it is at every major school in the country. That is that football will be played this fall.
We now know that it’s not a foregone conclusion. And that would mean the students aren’t back.
And that would be a financial disaster for some, financial ruin for others.
Not just for the athletics departments but for the schools. And therefore, college as we know it.
