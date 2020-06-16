SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. -- The Carolinas Golf Association will conduct the 48th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship at Orangeburg Country Club in Orangeburg, S.C. from June 17 - 21, 2020. (7,032 yards, par 36-36--72)
The CGA will be conducting this championship under the new COVID-19 Tournament Protocols.
Players to watch:
Jack Parrott of Columbia, S.C. is the defending champion at the South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship and is currently ranked No. 11 in the Carolinas Men’s Rankings. Parrott, who is a rising senior on the University of South Carolina men’s golf team, also won the Oglethorpe Invitational in Savannah, Ga. and placed fourth in the Carolinas Amateur Championship during the Summer of 2019.
Logan Sowell of Kershaw, S.C. finished runner-up at the 2019 South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship, falling to Parrott in 21 holes at Columbia Country Club. He also finished runner-up at the event in 2018. Sowell, a rising senior on the College of Charleston men’s golf team, won his first collegiate tournament at the 2020 Puerto Rico Classic, placed second at the 2019 SCGA Amateur Championship and was twice named to the All-CAA teams. Sowell is ranked the No. 29 player in the Carolinas Men’s Rankings.
Todd White of Spartanburg, S.C. is a former South Carolina Amateur Match Play champion, winning the event in 2010. He was named SCGA Player of the Year in 2004, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2016. In 2015, White won the inaugural U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship held at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Ca., and he has previously competed in the Walker Cup. White is currently ranked the No. 36 player in the Carolinas Men’s Rankings and played collegiate golf at Furman University.
Tyler Gray of Lugoff, S.C. won the SCGA Amateur Championship last August and is the No. 3 golfer in the SCGA’s 2019 Player of the Year rankings. Gray, a rising junior on the men’s golf team at Coastal Carolina University, recorded a top-10 finish during his collegiate season, finishing ninth at the Florida Gators Invitational, where he shot a season-low round of 68.
Jordan Sease of Lexington, S.C. is ranked the No. 9 golfer in the Carolinas Men’s Rankings and was named the 2019 Player of the Year by the SCGA. Sease, who won both the South Carolina Mid-Amatuer and the SCGA Mid-Am Four-Ball Championship in 2019, played his collegiate golf at Winthrop University.
Orangeburg Country Club offers 18 holes of picturesque views and manicured fairways and greens. Designed by famed architect Ellis Maples, the championship golf course is the true crown jewel of Orangeburg Country Club. This will be the first time that the club hosts the South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship.
The championship is contested at 36 holes of individual stroke play to determine 32 qualifiers for Match Play. Five rounds of Match Play will determine the champion.
Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by June 17, 2020, and is a legal resident of South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active USGA Handicap Index that does not exceed 10.4 at a CGA member club.
Schedule of rounds:
Tuesday, June 16
Tee times available for practice rounds
Wednesday, June 17
First round of stroke play qualifying and optional Carolinas Amateur Qualifying
7:30 a.m. - 2:10 p.m. Starting times
Thursday June 18
Second round of stroke play qualifying
7:30 a.m. - 2:10 p.m. Starting times
Cut to low 32 players for match play, playoff if necessary
Friday, June 19
First and second round of match play (18 holes each round)
Saturday, June 20
Quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of match play (18 holes each round)
Sunday, June 21
Championship match (18 holes)
Carolinas Amateur Qualifying:
A Carolinas Amateur Championship qualifier is held in conjunction with round one of the SC Amateur Match Play on June 17, 2020. Players may compete in both events as long as they have registered for both events. Those who are successful in qualifying for the Carolinas Amateur will be charge an additional championship entry fee for the Carolinas Amateur Championship.
