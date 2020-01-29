MADISON — Southbound lanes on U.S. 220 have re-opened, as crews continue to repair damage done this morning to the River Road bridge by a semi-truck driver whose empty shipping container collided with one of the bridge’s beams.

However, both River Road at the bridge and northbound lanes on the main highway remain closed.

Thomas Helms Jr., of Buchanan, Virginia was heading north toward the North Carolina and Virginia border in a 1997 Kenworth when the trailer he was hauling ran into a concrete bridge beam.

The beam, which landed on the roadway, was later struck by a 2010 GMC sport utility vehicle driven by Luis Alberto Hernandez of Madison.

Madiaon was transported to Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville with minor injuries.

Helms, who was operating the truck for Rockingham, Virginia based Double H Trucking, LLC, was charged with an over-height and permit violation by North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Northbound motorists are being detoured at this time to N.C. 704, into downtown Madison on Academy Street. From there, traffic is being routed onto U.S. 220 business by way of Market and Decatur Streets.

The business rout links motorists back to U.S. 220 North.

