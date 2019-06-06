The Friends of the Eden Library organization has planned a Shredding Day to be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8, at the Rockingham Insurance Agency, 202 N. Van Buren Road in Eden.
The shredding is free; the Friends organization will accept donations.
Residents may bring letters, old tax records, paperwork, mail, financial documents, etc. for shredding. Newspapers will not be accepted.
Also, the Eden Public Library has planned a story time for 10:30 a.m. June 8.
For information, call 336-623-3168.