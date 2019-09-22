The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recently honored Robert Majerick and Jeff Smith as Outstanding Volunteers. They were congratulated and thanked for their volunteer commitment and service during the Sept. 3 on-the-road commissioners’ meeting in Eden City Hall.
Majerick and Smith were nominated by Stacy Burns, the director of the Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Center.
The volunteers were recognized for their work to repair the 4-H center after Hurricane Michael.
County manager names Hills as Bosses of MonthRockingham’s County Manager Lance Metzler recently recognized John and Sherri Hill of Mayodan as Bosses of the Month.
State USTA recognizes 2 county organizations
Each year, the U.S. Tennis Association’s North Carolina chapter honors people who have done an outstanding job on the court and off to help promote tennis. Locally, Reidsville Parks & Recreation will receive the 2019 USTA North Carolina Outstanding Parks & Recreation Department Award given by Metaltek. Also, Rockingham County Schools will receive the 2019 USTA North Carolina Member Organization of the Year Award.
The awards will be presented at the USTA North Carolina’s community tennis development workshop Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.
Reidsville Parks & Recreation maintains the eight-court lighted tennis facility at Jaycee Park, 125 Jaycee Park Road in Reidsville. Four of those courts were recently resurfaced with help from a $15,000 USTA Facilities Assistance grant. A new backboard was added as well.
Rockingham County Champion revealed
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners chose Charles Ronald Norwood to be honored as the first Rockingham County Champion for his generous community spirit and his contributions to citizens of Rockingham County.
Norwood served as a youth and adult program director with the YMCA in Eden, was the executive director for the Rockingham County Fund and has served as development and property manager for the American Red Cross/Housing Development Service in Greensboro since 1986.
Norwood has served in various local government positions, the Eden Kiwanis, the Community Living Association of North Carolina, the Eden Chamber of Commerce, the Eden Jaycees and in many other capacities.
