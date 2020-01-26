The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will discuss a resolution for Rockingham County to become a “Second Amendment Constitutional Right Protection County” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3.

The meeting will take place in the Commissioners Chambers, Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

For information, call 336-342-8102.

