A blood drive is set for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To make an appointment, contact Donna Fulcher at 336-342-8347 or dfulcher@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Kindergarten 101 sessions available
Rockingham County Partnership for Children is offering Kindergarten 101 sessions in February and March. Children who will be 5 by Aug. 31 may enter kindergarten in the fall.
Participants will learn about the registration process, bus transportation, child nutrition, medical requirements and more.
Sessions:
- 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Eden Parent Resource Center, 1130 Center Church Road.
- 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25, Western Rockingham Middle School Media Center.
5:30 p.m. March 3, Reidsville Parent Resource Center, 212 Lawsonville Ave.
- 5:30 p.m. March 5, Madison/Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison.
- 8:30 a.m. March 10 and March 12, Eden Parent Resource Center, 1130 Center Church Road.
Also, kindergarten information will be available at the Catch the Reading Bug Festival, which is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at Rockingham County Middle School.
To register, call 336-342-9676 or info@rockinghamkids.org.
RC schools to receive 2019 USTA award
Rockingham County Tennis Association has announced that Rockingham County Schools will receive the 2019 USTA Southern Member Organization of the Year Award.
This award is presented to a member organization to recognize outstanding service to the local community, to the organization members and to the game of tennis.
RCS was recognized on Jan. 18 during the USTA Southern Annual Meeting at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center.
School bus driver appreciation week
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed Feb. 10-14 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Week in North Carolina.
In response, Central Elementary School in Eden recognized bus drivers with Valentines and Valentine’s Day thank you treats.
Beta Fueling Systems wins export award
Six North Carolina manufacturers, including Beta Fueling Systems, recently received the 2019 Governor’s Export Awards in a ceremony highlighting their growing sales success in international markets.
North Carolina’s export of goods and services supports more than 400,000 jobs in the state, according to the Washington-based Brookings Institution.
Now in its third year, the Governor’s Office developed the export awards program in collaboration with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, which works on the state’s behalf to help businesses achieve their export objectives.
BETA Fueling Systems was awarded as the top new exporter. Operating in Reidsville for more than 40 years, the manufacturer has been designing and building aircraft-refueling equipment for commercial and military customers, including specialized refueling trucks, filters and parts.
David Cure, the international sales manager at BETA Fueling Systems, accepted the award.
Lake Reidsville Park to host cycling stop
Reidsville and Rockingham County officials have announced that Lake Reidsville Park has been selected as an overnight stop on the 2020 Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” bike ride. This is the fifth time a Rockingham County location has been part of the annual, statewide ride.
The 22nd annual ride is scheduled for a Sparta to North Topsail Beach route, from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11.
Online registration is open at www.ncsports.org. Cycle North Carolina will be capping registration at 1,100 riders, so interested riders are encouraged to register early.
