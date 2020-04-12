Librarians with the Rockingham County Public Libraries are using a 3D printer at the Eden Branch Library to print face shields for their colleagues in the Rockingham County Health Department and the Rockingham County Department of Social Services.
To see the process, visit https://youtu.be/K4T4EbdFEHM.
Residents can apply for food assistance
Rockingham County Health and Human Services, Division of Social Services recognizes that residents may need to apply for assistance due to the economic impact from COVID-19.
Food and Nutrition Services is a federal food assistance program that provides low-income families the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet. Benefits are issued via Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.
To apply, call 336-342-1394 or visit https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do.
Also, individuals who receive SNAP may apply for a fishing license at no cost to them. For information, call 888-248-6834.
UnitedHealth gives away easter baskets
Missy Hayes and Heather Pryor from UnitedHealth Group and its Optum medical care provider business recently donated 155 Easter baskets to Rockingham County’s Division of Social Services.
The baskets will go to local foster children.
