The Rockingham County Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Reidsville High School Media Center, 1901 S. Park Drive in Reidsville.
The board will convene a closed executive session during its regular board meeting for the purpose of personnel, school safety and property discussion.
To see the agenda, visit www.boarddocs.com/nc/rock/Board.nsf.
School transfer requests available March 24Beginning March 24, the Rockingham County Schools’ request for new reassignment application will be available for students requesting new transfers for the next school year and based on a lottery system for all schools except for Rockingham Early College High School.
Once enrolled in a particular school, such school and feeder pattern becomes the student’s assigned school unless the parent or guardian requests reassignment to a different school using the transfer process.
Requests for new transfers are reviewed and appropriate decisions made based on reason(s) provided and capacity in the school. The administration may grant transfer requests only if the requested school has sufficient space meaning; the calculated school membership is under 95%, adequate staff allotments, grade level capacity which can include state required teacher student ratio and appropriate programming.
New requests for reassignment should be made between March 24 and May 1. All new applications will be available at the RCS Central Office, at all RCS schools or online at www.rock.k12.nc.us/parents-and-students.
Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school for reassigned students.
The superintendent or designee may rescind a reassignment if the student has problems with serious misconduct, exhibits poor academic performance inconsistent with their abilities or accumulates excessive absences, tardies or dismissals. If the reassignment was granted for specific academic programs, the student must meet the expectations of that program in order to continue participating.
Students will receive notification of school assignment on the final report card.
17 students accepted into RockATOP program
Seventeen students at the four traditional public high schools in Rockingham County recently received their acceptance letters into the pre-apprenticeship portion of RockATOP Invitational.
Four students were deferred and asked to participate in next year’s invitational event.
The RockATOP apprenticeship program, a joint effort between local schools, Rockingham Community College and local businesses is entering its third year. High school seniors and recent graduates are placed in local industry where they receive on-the-job training and mentoring while they are also students at RCC, working on an associate degree in manufacturing technology.
Students this year come from the four traditional public high schools, but the program is available to charter school students, private school students, early college students and certified home school students.
The pre-apprenticeship portion of the program begins in June and runs through August. At that point, pre-apprentices may be offered full apprenticeships with their sponsoring companies. This allows them to work toward their associate degree without incurring any college debt, while they continue to work with their sponsoring company. Community college tuition is waived for these students by the state of North Carolina.
The machining program at Reidsville High School has already begun and students will begin their in-depth machining classes this fall. The machining program is a joint effort between Rockingham County Schools, RCC and the Golden Leaf Foundation, strongly encouraged by the City of Reidsville.
