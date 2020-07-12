The next regular meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the Governmental Center in Wentworth.
To see the agenda, visit https://rockinghamcounty.municipalcms.com/files/documents/BoardofCommissionersPacket07-13- 20045602070620PM1526.pdf.
Craftsman exhibit open through July 25
The 16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together Exhibit is open through July 25 at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. in Martinsville, Va.
The exhibit features the works of 16 craftsmen from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Floyd, Va.
Also, the museum will offer a Kids’ Barn Quilt workshop from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Participants will paint a 12-inch by 12-inch barn quilt. The cost is $35 for members or $40 for non-members. Registration is required.
And for adults, the museum will offer Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 23 and Aug. 20. Participants will spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. The cost is $30 for members or $35 for non-members. Registration is required.
Face coverings will required at all times at these events.
For information, call 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Rockingham County grad earns scholarship
Hannah Wood, a 2020 graduate of Rockingham County High School and member of the girls tennis team, has been awarded the United States Tennis Association Foundation’s Rosalind P. Walter College Scholarship for $10,000. Wood will attend Appalachian University in the fall and major in elementary education.
The mission of the USTA Foundation is to bring tennis and education together to change lives.
The Rosalind P. Walter Scholarship is available to one male and one female high-academic achieving student of good character who are entering a four-year college or university program and share her belief in always putting forth one’s best effort and giving back to one’s community to make it a better place.
The recipients of the Rosalind P. Walter College Scholarship are eligible to receive $2,500 per year for a total of up to $10,000 to cover costs of tuition, room and board and educational materials. The scholarship will be paid directly to the college or university in which the student is enrolled and is disbursed annually based on the recipient’s standing with his/her college.
Football & Cheer camp scheduled for July 27-29
The McMichael Dirty Birds Football & Cheer Camp is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 27-29 at Farris Memorial Park, 2878 Park Road in Mayodan. The cost is $25.
Also, the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Dirty Birds Football and Cheer registration ends Aug. 1. Practice begins July 27 at the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave. in Mayodan. Games begin Sept. 5.
For more details about these opportunities, contact the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center at 336-548-2789 or visit www.m-mrec.org.
Senior Center in Eden hosting outdoor events
The Garden of Eden Senior Center at 508 Orchard Drive in Eden is holding a few outdoor events, weather permitting:
- Walk the tract: 8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
- Cornhole: 10-11 a.m. Fridays.
- Bocce Ball: 8:30 a.m. July 28.
For information, call 336-627-4711.
