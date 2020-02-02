Due to the 15% reduction in energy use per square foot over an initial five-year partnership, Rockingham County Schools has announced it will extend its energy conservation program with Cenergistic, an energy optimization company.
Since the program’s official start in December 2014, RCS has managed to save $3.6 million, significantly cut its utility spending and create a culture of sustainability among students and staff.
RCS personnel work closely with Cenergistic engineers, experts and energy specialists to audit and optimize energy-using systems across the district to achieve peak efficiency. The specialists track energy consumption at all facilities to identify and correct areas that need immediate attention. Savings are calculated using third-party energy-accounting software.
In the five years since implementation, the carbon emissions avoided from the energy program equate to driving approximately 59 million miles. One of the most significant results of this program is a 45% reduction in propane use, further reducing the district’s greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, 13 district buildings have performed well enough against their national peers to gain Energy Star certification.
MLK Day of Service at Western Middle School
Rockingham County Education Foundation hosted its third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Western Rockingham Middle School on Jan. 25.
The foundation partnered with the Rockingham County Schools System, the Reidsville Area Foundation, Rockingham County Partnership for Children, Rockingham County Arts Council and the Dan River Basin Association in the beautification of the school.
Merald Holloway of NC100 gave the keynote speech.
Sixty-five volunteers worked on 12 projects inside and outside the school building. Projects included the painting of three MLK inspired murals, the refurbishing of a display case, stenciling bathrooms with inspirational messages, spreading mulch in strategic locations and cleaning the inside and outside classrooms. Volunteers also created 31 inspirational cards that were delivered to Duke Children’s Hospital. Local donors helped make it possible to purchase an interactive projector for the District Teacher of the Year’s classroom.
To learn more, contact Lori Thorn at 336-552-0761 or lori@helprockinghamstudents.org.
