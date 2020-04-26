The City of Eden has canceled all events through June. Those events include Hispanic Heritage Day, Grown and Gathered and the Piedmont Pottery Festival.
“We were very disappointed to make this decision,” said Cindy Adams, Eden Coordinator of Special Events and Tourism. “We know how much people look forward to these festivals, but these unprecedented restrictions made it impossible to correctly plan them or foresee if they will even be allowed to take place.”
The Oink N’ Ale Festival set for June 20 in Eden remains scheduled — provided social meeting restrictions are lifted. The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band will headline.
The Shaggin’ on Fieldcrest event set for July 25 is still planned and will feature the Cat 5 Band. It will take place on Fieldcrest Road in Eden.
For information, call 336-552-6132.
Is your group in need?
The Rockingham County Government is encouraging organizations to share their needs.
Representatives should email the name of their organization, the specific need, plus their name and telephone number as the official contact to: mscott@co.rockingham.nc.us.
For information, call 336-342-8342.
