Rockingham County recently recognized National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week (9-1-1 dispatchers). Rockingham County Telecommunicators (9-1-1 team) were treated to a colorful cake and AirLife Virginia presented them with a special plaque. The telecommunicators in this photo were participating in Tie Dye Day (from left): April Poole, Jennifer Baughn, Brandi Joyce and Angie Gourley.