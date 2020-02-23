The N.C. Pecan Growers and the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service are coordinating a pecan pest-management program for North Carolina’s commercial pecan growers.
The two groups are broadcasting an information session specifically designed for pecan pest management and associated pesticide programs to local extension offices. In Rockingham County, the broadcast, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday,, Feb. 26, can be watched at the Rockingham County Extension Office, 525 N.C. 65, Suite 200, in Reidsville.
Speakers will cover insect, disease and weed management.
Advance registration is required to allow for seating and material. Contact Kathryn Holmes at 336-342-8230.
Session will share ways to improve grape crops
The Rockingham County Extension Office will hold a “Growing Grapes Day” on Friday, Feb. 28, at the office, 525 N.C. 65, Suite 200 in Reidsville. The day will focus on growing grapes to produce healthier plants and maximum fruit yields.
The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a “Growing Vinifera Grapes” session. The rest of the day will be spent visiting vineyards and learning about how to grow muscadine grapes.
Mark Hoffman, a grape specialist with the N.C. Cooperate Extension Service, is expected to attend.
To register for this free event, contact Kathryn Holmes at 336-342-8238 or kathryn_holmes@ncsu.edu.
Two raising money for animal shelter murals
Local artist Mary E.D. Ryan and local resident Melanie Morrison have joined forces to create the a fundraiser titled “Drab to Fab Makeover for the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.”
Their goal is to create an art-centric environment to elevate the mood and feeling of the shelter. Two large murals have been specifically designed and created for the space along with a dozen smaller works of art, which also can be used for photo opportunities for people with their new pets.
Morrison and Ryan have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the makeover, and hope to have it funded by the end of February so painting can begin in March. Anyone interested can also make donations for this project at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.
For more details, contact Melanie Morrison at 336-707-1347 or Melaniemaddiebrenna@gmail.com. Also, visit www.gofundme.com/f/drab-to-fab-animal-shelter-makeover.
Local government topic of new cable TV
channel
Local residents are invited to watch the new Rockingham County Governmental cable TV channel, Spectrum 1304. It’s on air 24/7 to provide information about local government.
Rockingham County government officials have been working with Charter Communications/Spectrum for a year, moving from the proposal/approval stage to the final technical aspects of the new channel.
The program schedule includes: Rockingham County Board of Commissioners meetings, Rockingham County Planning Board meetings, Rockingham County Board of Elections meetings, Reidsville City Council meetings, Eden City Council meetings, Wentworth Town Council meetings, Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, Aging Disability & Transit Services of Rockingham County, Rockingham County Community Care with Jeff Pruett, county calendar of events, county job vacancies, Sheriff Sam Page’s update, Rockingham County 4-1-1 with Mable Scott and highlights by Rockingham County government department leaders. Additional governmental-type shows and programs will be added later this year.
