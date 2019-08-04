Rockingham County Commissioners are “On-the-Road-Again” for their meeting in a county location. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Madison Town Hall, 120 N. Market St. in Madison.
For information, visit https://rockinghamcounty.municipalcms.com/files/documents/BoardofCommissionersAgenda08-05- 19033627072919PM1516.pdf.
Youth event to cover gun safety, hunting
Rockingham County’s Youth Outdoor & Hunting Safety Day will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Reidsville Training Center, 861 Rocky Ford Road in Reidsville.
Topics to be covered include: Fishing instruction, archery, responsible trapping, fire safety, conservation, hunting, safe gun handling with hands-on live fire and K9 demonstrations.
All ages are invited to this free event featuring door prizes, T-shirts, hot dogs and chips and a chance to win a Precision 22 LR Ruger.
For information, contact Tina Massey at 336-342-8101.