At their last meeting, Rockingham County Board of Commissioners congratulated and celebrated World War II veteran, Staff Sergeant Riley R. Rankin, who turns 100 on Monday, June 29. Their special honor for this Rockingham County native son was an official resolution to declare June 29, 2020 as Riley R. Rankin Day in Rockingham County.

Commissioners presented County lapel pins to Rankin and his wife, Marjorie, who have been married 71 years. Family, friends and church members were in attendance as well.

Also at the meeting, the board recognized and thanked three citizen heroes — Tyrone Wade, Alex Chehaitla (off-duty Highway Patrol Officer) and Andy Flinchum — who went beyond the call of duty to save two lives. They pulled two passengers, Anthony Sinclair and his fiancée, Regla Soto, from a burning vehicle. Sinclair’s vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on U.S. 220 on April 10, 2020.

