...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SUNDAY NIGHT... THE FORSYTH COUNTY OFFICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL ASSISTANCE AND PROTECTION IN WINSTON SALEM NC HAS ISSUED A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY FOR THE TRIAD REGION FOR FINE PARTICULATES...UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SUNDAY NIGHT. AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY MEANS THAT FINE PARTICULATES CONCENTRATIONS WITHIN THE REGION MAY APPROACH OR EXCEED UNHEALTHY STANDARDS. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...PLEASE VISIT THE FORSYTH COUNTY OFFICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL ASSISTANCE AND PROTECTION WEB SITE AT WWW.CO.FORSYTH.NC.US/EAP/.