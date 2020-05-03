"Life Saving" awards

These Rockingham County paramedics received “Life Saving” awards on April 21: (From left) Zach Calhoun, Matt Jones, Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates, James Bullins and Chris Minor.

 Provided by Rockingham County Government

The following Rockingham County paramedics received “Life Saving” awards on April 21: James Bullins, Zach Calhoun, Matt Jones and Chris Minor.

These awards are given to EMS personnel whose efforts sustained the life of a patient until patient care was transferred to a receiving medical facility. These calls typically involve cardiac cases but could also extend to critical trauma or other calls where the patient would have a minimal chance of survival without the interventions of the EMS personnel.

The paramedics received a certificate of achievement and a “Life Saving” coin from Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates. The coin was specifically designed with a “Flat Line” heart rhythm which converts to a “Heart Beat” signifying the return of spontaneous circulation.

The 911 telecommunicators are also eligible for “Life Saving” awards through the “Post Dispatch Instructions” that they are certified to provide to 911 callers.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Load comments