Good Stewards of Rockingham has founded the first Dan Riverkeeper to protect local watersheds through frequent quality testing, patrols, cleanups and community engagement.
The group is hosting three launch parties in October, all beginning at 5 p.m.: Friday, Oct. 4, The Mad Bean, 103 E. Murphy St. in Madison, with Emily Stewart; Oct. 6, Ballad Brewing, 600 Craghead St., Danville, Va., with Banjo Earth Band; and Oct. 13, The Arts Place, 502 Main St., Danbury, Va., with Laurelyn Dossett.
There will be a kayak raffle, live music and no cover charge.
Good Stewards is a non-profit, volunteer organization based in Stoneville. Its mission is to protect and preserve the environment for residents and the generations to come.
For information, visit danriverkeeper.org.
