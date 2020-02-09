The Rockingham County Tennis Association has announced a U.S. Tennis Association North Carolina tennis coaches development workshop from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts, 600 S. Fifth Ave. in Mayodan.
The workshop is suitable for middle and high school tennis coaches, assistants, team managers and interested supporters.
This free lunch and workshop is hosted by Pat Williams of Pat’s Tennis Aces and Robert Hogewood, the community engagement and training coordinator for USTA N.C. and supported by a capacity building grant from the USTA Foundation.
To register, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/ 409054daea72ea7 fb6-rockingham3.
Eden studio offering deal on pet portraits
The Old Dusty & Rusty Studio in Eden is offering $15 discounts through Feb. 29 on watercolor pet portraits.
Regular portrait rates range from $45 for a 5-by-7-inch picture to $85 for a 9-by-12-inch picture.
Sheralene Thompson is the artist.
Proceeds from all pet portrait sales will go toward the spaying and neutering of animals at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.
For information, email retroruby@triad.rr.com or visit http://olddustyand rustystudio.weebly.com/watercolor-pet-portraits.html.
Boy Scout troop sets pancake fundraiser
Boy Scout Troop 701 of Wentworth will host a Pancake Supper fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. March 19 at the National Guard Armory, 292 N.C. 65 in Wentworth. The menu will feature pancakes, sausage, cooked apples, coffee and tea.
There will be a silent auction, as well as a variety of items for sale, such as jellies, jams, fresh eggs, vegetables and sausage.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.
Proceeds will benefit Rockingham County Hospice and troop activities.
For information, call 336-349-6248.
