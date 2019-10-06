Reidsville Parks & Recreation Department and Rockingham County School System accepted awards for their outstanding support of tennis in the community at the USTA NC Awards ceremony on Sept. 28 at Grandover Resort & Spa (from left): Fred Thompson, superintendent Reidsville Parks & Recreation; Quintin Robertson, recreation programs supervisor, Reidsville Parks & Recreation; Shelby Rhyne, executive director, Rockingham County Tennis Association; Rodney Shotwell, superintendent of Rockingham County School System; and Jackie Cantrell, RCTA board member.