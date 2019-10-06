The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
This “On-the-Road” meeting will be held at Williamsburg Fire Department, 175 Williamsburg Road in Reidsville.
To see the board agenda, visit www.co.rockingham.nc.us, click on “Your Government,” then “Agendas & Minutes.”
Girls’ tennis teams meet for all-county tourneyRockingham County’s three high school girls’ tennis teams recently met at Jaycee Park in Reidsville for the all-county team tournament. This event brings together players from McMichael, Reidsville and Rockingham County high schools.
The tournament is set up as a round robin based on seeds, 1-7 singles and 1-3 doubles. Each seed has a chance to win points for their respective schools and a medal for both first place and finalist.
Rockingham County High School won 18 team points, Reidsville High School won 11 and McMichael High School won seven.
The medal winners are:
- 1 Singles winner:
- Finalist: Jada Ore, McMichael
- 2 Singles winner:
- Finalist: Celine Snipes, Reidsville
- 3 Singles winner:
- Finalist: Kaitlyn Marquardt, RCHS
- 4 Singles winner:
- Finalist: Ayania Pomeroy, Reidsville
- 5 Singles winner:
- Finalist: Lexi Cruise, Reidsville
- 6 Singles winner:
- Finalist:
- Finalist: Thea Dowdle, RCHS
- 1 Doubles winner: Jada Ore/Autumn Hamby, McMichael
- 1 Doubles finalist: Taylor Robertson/Grace Barrios, RCHS
- 2 Doubles winner: Kaitlyn Marquardt/Hanna Williamson, RCHS
- 2 Doubles finalist: Mariana Faint/Ayania Pomeroy, Reidsville
- 3 Doubles winner:
The tournament director is Suzanne Russell of Rockingham County High School.
Rockingham County Tennis Association was the tournament sponsor supported by a grant from the Xerox Foundation.
