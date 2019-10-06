USTA NC Awards

Reidsville Parks & Recreation Department and Rockingham County School System accepted awards for their outstanding support of tennis in the community at the USTA NC Awards ceremony on Sept. 28 at Grandover Resort & Spa (from left): Fred Thompson, superintendent Reidsville Parks & Recreation; Quintin Robertson, recreation programs supervisor, Reidsville Parks & Recreation; Shelby Rhyne, executive director, Rockingham County Tennis Association; Rodney Shotwell, superintendent of Rockingham County School System; and Jackie Cantrell, RCTA board member.

 Provided by Frederick Thompson

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

This “On-the-Road” meeting will be held at Williamsburg Fire Department, 175 Williamsburg Road in Reidsville.

To see the board agenda, visit www.co.rockingham.nc.us, click on “Your Government,” then “Agendas & Minutes.”

Girls’ tennis teams meet for all-county tourneyRockingham County’s three high school girls’ tennis teams recently met at Jaycee Park in Reidsville for the all-county team tournament. This event brings together players from McMichael, Reidsville and Rockingham County high schools.

The tournament is set up as a round robin based on seeds, 1-7 singles and 1-3 doubles. Each seed has a chance to win points for their respective schools and a medal for both first place and finalist.

Rockingham County High School won 18 team points, Reidsville High School won 11 and McMichael High School won seven.

The medal winners are:

  • 1 Singles winner:

Taylor Robertson, RCHS.

  • Finalist: Jada Ore, McMichael
  • 2 Singles winner:

Grace Barrios, RCHS.

  • Finalist: Celine Snipes, Reidsville
  • 3 Singles winner:

Mariana Faint, Reidsville.

  • Finalist: Kaitlyn Marquardt, RCHS
  • 4 Singles winner:

Autumn Hamby, McMichael.

  • Finalist: Ayania Pomeroy, Reidsville
  • 5 Singles winner:

Alice Holmes, RCHS.

  • Finalist: Lexi Cruise, Reidsville
  • 6 Singles winner:

Katelyn McKinney, RCHS.

  • Finalist:

Alison Brake, Reidsville

  • 7 Singles winner:

    • Rylee Martin, RCHS.

    • Finalist: Thea Dowdle, RCHS
    • 1 Doubles winner: Jada Ore/Autumn Hamby, McMichael
    • 1 Doubles finalist: Taylor Robertson/Grace Barrios, RCHS
    • 2 Doubles winner: Kaitlyn Marquardt/Hanna Williamson, RCHS
    • 2 Doubles finalist: Mariana Faint/Ayania Pomeroy, Reidsville
    • 3 Doubles winner:

    Lexi Cruise/Alison Brake, Reidsville

  • 3 Doubles finalist: Katelyn McKinney/Riley Martin, RCHS

    • The tournament director is Suzanne Russell of Rockingham County High School.

    Rockingham County Tennis Association was the tournament sponsor supported by a grant from the Xerox Foundation.

