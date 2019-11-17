Jerry and Hilda Trent of Eden have been named as winners of a new roof in Skywalker Roofing’s No Roof Left Behind — 2019 Rockingham County initiative.

Jerry is a U.S. veteran who was exposed to Agent Orange while serving during the Vietnam War, and as a result he now suffers with chronic obstructive pulmonary (lung) disease. Also, the Trents are grieving the recent death of their 22-year-old grandson who had lived with them since birth.

Skywalker Roofing will soon be scheduling an installation celebration to kick off the project for the Trents.

The three NRLB finalists were Mario Puleo of Madison, Dale and Vickie Hall of Reidsville and Bill and Sandy Vernon of Stoneville. Thanks to the support of Owens Corning, the Purple Heart Foundation and the Gary Sinise Foundation, Skywalker has raised enough money for materials (Skywalker is donating the labor for the installations) to be able to provide free roof replacements for these three families as well. Also, Skywalker was able to respond to a special need that was shared by the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and they have provided a fifth free roof for a family in Elkin.

For information, call 336-627-5596 or visit https://youtu.be/ikiiU4RWTvs.

Two properties donated to Habitat for HumanityTwo properties in Reidsville were recently donated recently to Greater Reidsville Habitat for Humanity.

Dorothy Harper, Julie Packard and Wright W. Gwyn, the children of the late Julius and Patricia Gwyn, donated a Maple Avenue property on which their family home stood until 2005. Patricia served on the Reidsville Habitat Board from 1989 until 1995, so her children felt it appropriate to give the land to Habitat.

Paula Tillotson Sanchez recently donated a lot on Rosement Drive to Reidsville Habitat.

Family that lost house in fire gets new home

Billy Joe Paschal is the new owner of a home built by Greater Reidsville Habitat for Humanity.

Paschal and her three children lost everything when their home near Rockingham Lake burned to the ground May 8, 2019. With no homeowners insurance, the four had no option other than to move in with family members.

Greater Reidsville Habitat recently renovated a home it originally built in 2010 and agreed to sell it to Paschal with a no-interest mortgage. The Paschal family moved into the three-bedroom, two-bath home in October, following a home dedication ceremony Oct. 27.

Board of Commissioners set to meet MondayThe Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville

To see the agenda, visit www.co.rockingham.nc.us/files/documents/Boardof CommissionersAgenda11-18-19020245110819PM15 16.pdf.

