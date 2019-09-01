The Rockingham County Board of Commissioner’s next On-the-Road meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive in Eden.
To see the agenda, visit rockinghamcounty. municipalcms.com and click on “Your Government” and then “Agendas & Minutes” to look for Board of Commissioners’ materials.
Reidsville teen state winner for tennis essay
Anna Thomas of Reidsville was selected as a 2019 United States Tennis Association Southern National Junior Tennis & Learning Essay winner for North Carolina.
She and her mother, Angelika Thomas, along with seven other state essay winners from across the South, took part in an all-expenses-paid trip to the Winston-Salem Open which was held Aug. 17-18 and hosted by USTA Southern and the Southern Tennis Foundation.
Thomas is a senior at Reidsville High School in the International Baccalaureate program. She plays on the Reidsville High girls tennis team; sang the lead in the school’s spring musical, “Mama Mia”; and worked 50 hours as a first-year summer intern for the Rockingham County Tennis Association, helping six summer day camp partners connect tennis and education on and off the court with their summer campers.
For information about tennis for all ages in Rockingham County, visit www.rockingham.usta.com.
People visiting county spent record $75M in ’18Visit North Carolina announced Aug. 16 that domestic visitors to and within Rockingham County spent a record $75.28 million in 2018, an increase of 5.13% from 2017.
Every county in North Carolina experienced increases in visitor spending last year, setting a state record of $25.3 billion.
“The 2018 numbers from the state reflect how viable the tourism industry is in our state and our local community. Travel and tourism creates jobs and increases our tax base,” said Robin Yount, the tourism manager for the Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism.
Here are some highlights of how tourism affected Rockingham County in 2018:
- The travel and tourism industry directly employs 580 people in the county.
- Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in the county was $13.23 million.
- State tax revenue generated in Rockingham County totaled $3.96 million through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income.
- About $1.83 million in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.
The visitor spending study commissioned by Visit North Carolina is conducted by the U.S. Travel Association. The study uses sales and tax revenue data, employment figures and other industry and economic data to determine the overall effect of visitor spending in North Carolina. A table showing results for all 100 counties can found by visiting https://partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies.
Early voting to start at elections office Oct. 16
The Rockingham County Board of Elections will offer early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1.
The elections office is at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.
For information, call 336-342-8107.
County government wins 14 safety awards
Rockingham County Government recently received 14 safety and health awards from the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.
Nine departments received First Year Gold awards: 911, Board of Elections, economic development, financial services, information technology, public landfill, Rockingham County Library System, Register of Deeds Office and social services.
Five departments received Second Consecutive Year Gold awards: county manager’s office and legal, fire marshal’s office, human resources, inspections and public health.
The qualifications to receive an award are based on the DART rates for each department. DART is short for Days Away, Restricted or Transferred. The goal is a DART rate of less than 50% below the average for its particular industry group.
Safety leadership by county workers noted
Pat Galloway, the Rockingham County financial services director, and Mark McClintock, the county’s tax administrator, were recently recognized with Safety Leadership Awards for their efforts during a recent unscheduled fire alarm that was activated at the Rockingham County Governmental Center in Wentworth.
During the alarm, Galloway made sure all the auditors were in view before she left the building while McClintock made sure that staff member and citizens had all left the tax department office, double checking with Rockingham County Safety & Risk Manager Chris Elliott, and quickly relaying critical information.
Also, during the past four weeks, Elliott witnessed multiple information technology staff members, including their department head, Chief Information Officer Derek Southern, use safety-minded techniques and personal protective equipment when conducting county business. As a result, Elliott awarded the information technology department a Departmental Safety Leadership Award for August.
