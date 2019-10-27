Run with the Cows, “the Udder 5k,” was held Sept. 29 at the Chinqua-Penn Trail. All runners and walkers in the sixth annual fundraiser for the trail earned the Cowbell Finisher’s Award, both in the one-mile Kids’ Fun Run and in the main event — More Cowbell.
Overall winners for males were Cason Pyrtle at 22:00.2, Mark Joyce, who clocked 22:40.2, and Matthew Bedard at 23:28.7. Open winners for females were Felicia Lombardi, who finished in 24:48.2, and Jaclyn Davis at 26:59.5, followed closely by Skylar Critzer, clocking 27:59.9. All winners of cash prizes in their age categories are listed on www.ChinquaPennTrail.org, which features photos of the race.
All 12 of the youngsters between 4 and 13 years old who ran the pre-race Kids’ Fun Run finished the one-mile course in less than 13 minutes, and some joined parents and siblings on the 5K. The first three finishers were 7-year-old Caleb, 10-year-old Jocelyn, and 4-year-old Aaron.
Get free smoke alarms Nov. 9 in Huntsville areaThe Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office of Reidsville will be installing smoke alarms (free of charge) on Nov. 9 in the Huntsville area.
Residents who are in need of a smoke alarm, or want them checked, should call Assistant Fire Marshal Melissa Joyce at 336-634-3003.
County clerk honored by commissioners
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Oct. 7 appreciating Keli G. Watkins’ service to Rockingham County and its citizens. She served as county clerk to the Board of Commissioners and was dedicated to accuracy and professional excellence in her service.
Watkins began working at Rockingham County Library in 2007, and was employed at the Madison branch as a library assistant until 2013. In August of 2013, she accepted a job with the Board of Elections and received training to become a certified North Carolina elections administrator. While serving as senior deputy director of the Board of Elections, she was appointed as clerk to the board of commissioners on July 19, 2018.
