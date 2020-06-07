Butler + Burke, an accounting firm based in Winston-Salem, has awarded the Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship for Excellence to Autumn Burchell of Stoneville. The annual $1,000 scholarship is available to high school seniors at Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan.
During her time at McMichael High School, Burchell was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the Juniorettes (a community service organization), the yearbook staff, SADD, Student Council and the Pep Club. In addition, she was a member of the CNA program at McMichael. This fall, she plans to attend Rockingham Community College and would like to pursue a career in nursing.
Fire department wins $24K grant from state
Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced that the Northwest Rockingham County Fire Protection Association was awarded a $24,305 grant through the 2020 Volunteer Fire Department Fund from the State of North Carolina.
The check will be mailed to Fire Chief Mason James to be used by the department to purchase needed equipment. The equipment is purchased using matching funds and must be approved by the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal.
The association has received a total of $292,668 from the fund in the past 32 years since the program began. The General Assembly created the fund in 1988 to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies. The grant funds must be matched dollar-for-dollar for an amount approved up to $30,000, unless the department receives less than $50,000 per year from municipal and county funding, in which case the applicant shall match $1 for each $3 of grant funds up to $30,000.
Eden July Fourth event on hold until 2021
The organizers of The Fair Family 25th Annual July Fourth Fun Parade have postponed the 25th edition until 2021 because of social gathering restrictions resulting from COVID-19.
“I conferred with my family and our judges before making this heartbreaking decision,” said Ann Fair, who organizes this annual event that starts at her family’s Fair Funeral Home parking lot on Boone Road in Eden. “This has become such a cherished event for Eden, but because of safety concerns and uncertain gathering standards, we had to make this difficult decision.”
The parade started many years ago when Ann and Neil Fair’s daughter Alice was 6 years old and thought it would be a great idea to start a neighborhood parade.
For information, contact Fair at anncfair@gmail.com.
Tennis association announces programs
The Rockingham County Tennis Association has announced the following programs:
- Tennis Excellence, 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jaycee Park Tennis courts, 25 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Free. www.Faintsbook.com sponsors free tennis clinics for players ages 10 and older who are serious about improving their tennis skills. Contact chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com for registration details.
- Deep Springs Club Tennis: 4-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning June 9, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Deep Springs Club welcomes Pat’s Tennis Aces for low-cost four-week session of instruction for youth 11 and younger, ages 12 to 18, adults and cardio tennis. Members and non-members welcome. Contact pat@patstennisaces.com for questions, fees and registration.
Eden Family YMCA Tennis Courts Reopen: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 301 S. Kennedy St., Eden. Outdoor tennis courts are open to YMCA Greensboro branch members only at this time. Make your court reservations at www.ymcagreensboro.org/tennis. Contact pete.baker@ymcagreensboro.org of details.
