The Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services’ social services division is looking for individuals who would like to sponsor a foster child or older adult this holiday season.
Many of the children in foster care have submitted holiday wish lists, and volunteers are needed to help collect all the items on their lists.
The agency also has many older adults who do not have any family and would appreciate a small gift of a blanket, socks, slippers, a book, personal hygiene supplies or other thoughtful items so they have something to open on Christmas morning.
To help, contact Bridgette Yoho or Carye Dickerson at 336-342-1394.
Jewelry raffle proceeds will help animal shelter
The Rockingham County Animal Shelter is raffling off a earrings and matching necklace from top jewelry designer Kendra Scott. The jewelry is valued at $195.
Raffle tickets are $2, and the proceeds will benefit the shelter.
The drawing will take place Friday, Dec. 20.
For information, call 336-394-0075.
RCS announces district science fair winners
The Rockingham County Schools 2019 District Science Fair award ceremony was held Dec. 3 at Osborne Baptist Church in Eden.
A total of 103 projects were entered in the fair to compete for the chance to advance to the Region 5 Science Fair to be held Feb. 1 at UNCG. First-, second-and third-place elementary school winners and five honorable mention projects advance to the regional competition. In the middle and high school categories, first- and second-place winners advance to the regional competition.
This year’s science fair award winners are:
Elementary school (third through fifth grade):
First place, Kameron Furstenberg and Jordan Handy, John W. Dillard Academy; second place, Sophia
- Barton, John W. Dillard Academy; third place, Jonas Jones, South End. Honorable mentions: Addington Hodgin, Monroeton; Annie Chilton and Lainey Cox, Williamsburg; Edward Smith, Bethany; Elijah Boothe, Central; and Diego Acosta and Cooper Knight, Huntsville.
Middle schools:
- Biological Science A: first place, Paylina Wilson and Reagan Harris, Holmes; second place, Diamond Smith, Samya Hairston and Akira Hairston, Holmes
- Biological Science B: first place, Arisa Hasanaj, Holmes; second place, Sadie Matheson and Chloe Fisher, Holmes; third place, Ahcosha Madkins, Holmes
- Earth/environmental science: first place, Jackson Jones, Rockingham County; second place, Velda Thomas, Reidsville; third place, Emma Lambert, Reidsville
- Chemistry: first place, Maria Torres Martinez, Reidsville; second place, Jacob Jackson, Rockingham County
- Physics and math: first place, Maddie Wheatley, Rockingham County; second place, Shenandoah Veese, Holmes; third place, Candice Wright and Acelyn Jones, Holmes
Engineering: first place, Kyosha Dalton, Western Rockingham County
High schools:
Biological Science A: first place, Peyton Baynes and Johnny Castaneda, Dalton McMichael; second place, Alex Juarez and Bailey Kinsey, Dalton McMichael
- ; third place, Haley Minnick and Victoria Nichols, Dalton McMichael
Biological Science B: first place, Genesis Stokes, Reidsville; second place, Lucy Jones and Kiani Stephens, Dalton McMichael; third place, Cheyenne Jacobs and Nadia Munoz, Rockingham Early College
- Earth/environmental science: first place,
Ashley
- Black and Jordan Jobe, Rockingham Early College; second place, Jake Sharpe, Dalton McMichael; third place, Devin Dillon and Angel Dickerson, Morehead
- Chemistry: first place, Kylie Belton and Roman Goins, Dalton McMichael; second place, Rachel Crouse, Zoë Zackfield and Morgan Ellington, Rockingham County; third place, Aminah Ahmed, Brock Money and Maziel Jimenez, Rockingham Early College
- Physics and math: first place, Bobby Ray Wyatt and Janae Jeffries, Dalton McMichael; second place, Shelby Parker and Emmanuel Perea, Dalton McMichael
Engineering: first place, Enrique Gonzalez and Rachel McGuire, Dalton McMichael; second place, Joel Vaughn and Brian Aquirre, Dalton McMichael
Technology: first place, Treasure Aikens and Ayden Smith, Dalton McMichael; second place, Joey Ionadi and Frankie Spangler, Dalton McMichael
