The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To see the agenda, visit www.co.rockingham.nc.us/files/documents/BoardofCommission- ersAgenda07-08-19101 628070119AM1516.pdf.
Foundation accepting grant applications
The board of advisers of the Rockingham County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications through July 23 from area nonprofits that serve general needs in the local community.
To apply, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
For more, contact Dawn Neighbors at 910-292-4437 or dneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org.
Citizens’ Academy has September program
Rockingham County’s next Citizens’ Academy, a free, 10-week interactive program, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, September-November at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
Justin Thacker and Julie Talbert completed the academy two years ago and will serve as co-chairpersons of the academy’s steering committee for the 2019 fall class.
Academy participants meet key county elected and administrative leaders who explain county governmental programs and operations. A meal is served before each class.
To apply, call 336-342-8342 or visit http://rc.municipalcms.com/forms.aspx?fid=502. The application deadline is July 31.
Tennis Association seeks board members
The Rockingham County Tennis Association’s board of directors has nine members and hopes to add three more.
Those who are passionate about tennis are encouraged to join and share their skills.
For more information, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com or visit www.rockingham.usta.com.
Governmental Center to host blood drive
The Rockingham County Governmental Center will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 24. The center is at 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To make an appointment, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.
The center’s last blood drive was held April 17 — 45 people presented to donate and 41 units were collected.