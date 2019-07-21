The sixth annual Rock Your Health Wellness Fair and second annual Health and Wellness Day will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at RCare, 102 N. Washington Ave. in Reidsville.
There will be free health screenings for blood sugar, vision, blood pressure, massages and more.
Event sponsors include the Rockingham County Diabetes Task Force and the Downtown Senior Club.
For information, call 336-342-1297.
Andy Griffith rerun club to launch ‘Nary a Thing’
The Andy Griffith Rerun Watcher’s Club will launch the official “Nary a Thing” Chapter with viewings of “Aunt Bea the Warden” and “Deputy Otis” from 3 to 5 p.m. July 23 at the Madison/Mayodan Library.
There will be trivia, prizes and light refreshments.
Meet in the McMichael Community Room.
The library is at 611 Burton St. in Madison.
For information, call 336-548-6553.
Display features flight gear of commissioner
Mark F. Richardson, the vice chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, is sharing a bit of American history. A collection of his United States Air Force flight gear is Stoneville’s summer display at the Madison Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.
A Rockingham County native, Richardson received a B.S. from N.C. State and an M.S./M.A. from Webster University. He is a graduate of the Royal Air Force Staff College in Bracknell, UK, the U.S. Air Force Air War College and Fighter Weapons Instructor School. He retired from the United States Air Force with the rank of colonel in 1996 following a 24-year career. In the USAF, Richardson served as fighter, instructor and operational test pilot. He has more than 5,000 hours of flight experience in a variety of fighter and experimental aircraft. He was the Commander of the 428 Fighter Squadron; exchange officer with the Royal Air Force; section chief with U.S. Southern Command; and director of leadership studies for the USAF Command and Staff College.
For information, call 336-548-6553.