Sarah Farlee, a member of the Shiloh 4-H Club in Rockingham County, attended the 10th annual North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Youth Summit, held Aug. 23-24 in Greensboro.

North Carolina 4-H and the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service partnered for the 10th year with the NCACC on a multi-year initiative to increase youth involvement in county government. This initiative helps youth learn more about county government as well as how to become more involved in local decision-making.

Seventy-seven youth and adults from 66 counties were represented during this event.

For information about the 4-H program in Rockingham County, contact Morgan Maness at mcmaness@ncsu.edu.

Voter events scheduled

The Rockingham County Board of Elections will be visiting a variety of places and events in Rockingham County to promote voter registration/voter awareness.

Some scheduled events include:

  • 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, Madison-Mayodan Public Library
  • 1-4 p.m. Sept. 10, Eden Public Library
  • 1-4 p.m. Sept. 11, Reidsville Public Library
  • 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17, Reidsville High School
  • noon-2 p.m. Rockingham High School
  • noon-2 p.m. Sept. 19, McMichael High School
  • Eden Riverfest: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 20 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21.
