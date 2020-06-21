Rockingham County Government is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 22 in the Commissioners Chambers, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
More information regarding safety protocols will be provided closer to the date.
To make an appointment, call 336-342-8374 or email cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Kiwanis 4th of July event cancelled
The Kiwanis Ole Fashioned 4th of July, 2020 Celebration & Fireworks is canceled due to COVID-19 social gathering restrictions and overall concerns for safety.
The celebration, including music, food vendors and fireworks, is facilitated by the Eden Kiwanis Club annually on the grounds of Morehead High School.
The celebration began in 1967 with the Jaycee’s as facilitators of the event. Organizer Kenny Kirkman and the Eden Kiwanis Club assumed control of the event when the Eden Jaycee’s disbanded more than 15 years ago.
Various sponsors help fund this event, including the City of Eden, but the fireworks are paid for primarily from the proceeds coming from the rides and food vendors. Without the celebration, there is not ample funding for fireworks. Moreover, even if fireworks were funded, prohibitions against social gatherings would not have allowed the organizers to proceed with them. The inaugural Eden Car Show was scheduled to be part of this event, but is also canceled.
“We hope to return in 2021 with an even better event so the citizens of Eden and surrounding areas can help celebrate our nation’s birthday,” stated Kirkman.
To reach Kirkman, call 336-613-1232 or email kwkirkman@triad.rr.com.
