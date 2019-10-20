The Andy Griffith Rerun Watcher’s Club will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Madison-Mayodan Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken” is the theme. There will be trivia, prizes and light refreshments.
The library will play Stephen King movies from noon until closing on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Also, the library will offer a viewing of “Goosebumps” at 1:30 p.m. and a viewing of “Goosebumps 2” at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 31. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.
In other library news, patrons may trick or treat all day Oct. 31 at branches in Eden, Reidsville and Stoneville. The Madison-Mayodan branch will begin trick or treat events at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 until closing.
For information: 336-548-6553.
Tree ball workshop to be held at Eden library
Patrons may make their own 9-inch lighted tree balls at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden.
The workshop is for ages 16 and older and the cost is between $5 and $20. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Eden Library.
Also, the library will show “A Dog’s Journey” at 5:30 pm. Oct. 28. The viewing is free.
For information, call 336-623-3168.
Event set to showcase precast manufacturing
Smith-Carolina will hold an open house event for its new plant at 654 Freeway Drive in Reidsville from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1.
The business will celebrate Precast Days 2019 with the National Precast Concrete Association and the opening of its new facility.
The event will provide an up-close look at the precast manufacturing process. Visitors will learn about the benefits of precast and have the opportunity to explore various careers in this industry. Food and tours will be available.
To register, visit precast.org/precastdays/.
Rockingham library hosting writing contest
The Rockingham County Public Library is hosting a Young Writers Two Sentence Mystery Contest through Nov. 1.
Age groups competing are ages 7 to 12 and ages 13 to 18.
There will be one winner from each age group for the entire county. The winners will be announced during the first week of November. Prizes include a $25 gift card to Walmart.
For information, email rholden@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Board of Elections offers one-stop voting
The Rockingham County Board of Elections is offering one-stop voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21-25 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1. The office is at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth.
For information, call 336-342-8107.
