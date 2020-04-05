In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gildan Yarns, a yarn manufacturing company in Eden, donated 320 N95 masks to Rockingham County Health and Human Services to help aid in the shortage. N95 masks are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face and are essential for not only healthcare workers’ safety but for their patients’ safety as well.
Due to the nature of their business, Gildan provides N95 masks to their employees during normal operations. With production currently halted, the supply they have of N95 masks outweighs the demand.
Watch live stream of county commissioners
Due to social distancing rules, please watch the live stream of the Rockingham County Board Commissioners’ meeting on April 6 at this link: https://rockinghamcounty.municipalcms.com/pview.aspx?id=52977&catID=410
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 6th, Governmental Center, 371 NC Hwy. 65, Reidsville, 27320. The agenda and supporting materials may be found at this link: https://co.rockingham.nc.us/files/documents/BoardofCommissionersPacket04-06-20 103148033020AM1526.pdf
Library bookmobile offering free Wi-Fi
The Rockingham County Public Library Bookmobile is offering free Wi-Fi from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following Walmart parking lots: Tuesdays, Eden; Wednesdays, Reidsville; and Thursdays, Mayodan.
The bookmobile will only provide Wi-Fi and will not be open for public entry.
In other library news, the Madison-Mayodan and Stoneville libraries and the Friends of the Library will not accept book donations for the annual Friends Book Sale in September until further notice. Patrons will receive an email when donations will again be accepted.
For information, call the Eden library at 336-623-3168; the Madison-Mayodan library at 336-548-6553; and the Reidsville library at 336-349-8476.
Canned food drive to run through April 25
The Rockingham County Canned Food Drive will run through April 25.
Community members may drive up and drop off food between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive.
Also, community members are encouraged to stop by city hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays and pick up empty bags to fill with trash.
When done, community members should call 336-623-2110, Option 8, and let staff members know where they worked. Employees will post their good deeds on social media.
Homeless nonprofit in need of assistance
Home of Refuge Outreach is in “desperate need of food and financial assistance.”
The nonprofit, which works to promote the spiritual welfare of the homeless, is at 1431 W. Fieldcrest Road below the Draper Fire Station in Eden.
For information, call 336-791-3053.
Tennis group offering scholarships for kids
The Rockingham County Tennis Association is offering summer camp scholarships for children ages 8 to 14 to attend summer tennis camps on college campuses in the Triad area.
At least one Rockingham County youth player has received a camp scholarship each year for the last five years.
The application deadline is April 15.
To apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/200545134601139.
The association is also looking for summer interns for its summer program, set for June 20-July 24. To apply, visit https://forms.gle/41KKNTcbfXQguvyV8
Sign up for free alerts
The Rockingham County Government is urging residents to register with code red to receive “free” emergency information during a major event or disaster. Residents can also receive non-emergency information as well as severe weather notifications.
Examples include evacuation notices, bio-terrorism alerts, boil water notices and missing child reports.
To register, visit https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.
Greenway, nature trail available for residents
Although Governor Roy Cooper has declared a “Shelter in Place” executive order, Eden and Rockingham County residents are able to walk the Smith River Greenway at 901 River Drive off Meadow Road in Eden and the Grogan Park Nature Trail at Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive.
Matrimony Creek is still under construction from the heavy rain it received earlier this year.
For information, call 336-623-2110.
