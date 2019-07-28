The Rockingham County Education Foundation is launching a Parent Engagement Program in September with multiple sessions taking place at Rockingham Community College. The first session is at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
Further sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 5, Jan. 9, Feb. 6, March 5, April 2 and May 7 (graduation). Lunch is provided.
The program is open to parents who have or have had children in public schools or work closely with parents and children. Parents are defined as anyone who is a caregiver of children.
The application deadline is Aug. 30.
For information, call 336-552-0761 or email dawn@helprockinghamstudents.org.
To register, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Kt2njLA9axhhqz6XvWaMuo7rdbDUXdKX.
Tennis clinic set for Aug. 8 at Eden center
Coach James Roach of Roach Tennis will lead a tennis strategy clinic on Aug. 8 at the Bridge Street Recreation Center, 319 N. Bridge St. in Eden.
High school age players will meet at 5:30 p.m. and adult players will meet at 7 p.m.
The $10 fee will be collected on the court. All skill levels are welcome.
To register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-free2.