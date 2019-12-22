The tax department makes about 2,000 courtesy calls each year to remind taxpayers who may have outstanding tax bills.
This call also reminds taxpayers about the listing season approaching in January.
Here is what they will say:
“This is a courtesy call from the Rockingham County Tax Administration office. If you have not paid your annual 2019 property tax bill, it will become past due after Jan. 6, 2020. Don’t forget to list personal property, and any changes to real property, during the January 2020 listing period.”
The caller ID number will be 336-342-8305.
The calls will be made during normal business hours.
Active parenting classes begin Jan. 3
Rockingham County Youth Services will begin active parenting classes on Jan. 3.
The free classes are designed for parents of school age children and will take place for six weeks from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays at Rockingham County Youth Services, 335 County Home Road in Wentworth.
Childcare and transportation are not provided.
To register, call 336-342-5756.
Applicants wanted for county board vacancies
Rockingham County has vacancies for the following boards: Rockingham County Planning Board, Board of Equalization and Review and Housing Appeal Board.
To apply, visit www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com, click on “I Want to,” and under Volunteer/Recognition, click on “Advisory Boards.”
For information, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.
