Rockingham Community College’s 52nd Basic Law Enforcement Training Class graduated June 17.
The 10 graduates are Jaunayd Mubarik Abdul-Kareem, Jacob Dearborn Clark, Stephen Logan Cochran, Stephen Todd Gammons, Joshua Bradley Kendrick, Jeremy Daniel McCollum, Brandon Alexander Nichols, Taylor Meyrie Pittman, Favio Augusto Stroher and Cody Tyler Wray.
This session of BLET was sponsored by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and the Eden, Reidsville and Stoneville police departments.
Students, who must be sponsored by a law enforcement agency, complete 20 credits during one semester. General subjects include criminal, juvenile, civil, traffic and alcohol beverage laws; investigative, patrol, custody and court procedures; emergency responses; and ethics and community relations.
County manager marks Mission Serve Week
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners officially signed and proclaimed July 6-13 as “Mission Serve Week in Rockingham County.”
County Manager Lance Metzler read the proclamation at the county commissioners meeting July 8 at the Governmental Center in Wentworth.
Metzler also shared the proclamation to a crowd of youth/adult volunteers at Rockingham County High School in Reidsville. Approximately 200 youth and adult volunteers are building wheelchair ramps, painting, putting on roofs, installing windows, putting in insulation, and other jobs at approximately 20 homes throughout the county.
The participants are from the North and South Carolina, New Jersey, Alabama, Georgia and Rockingham County.
Reading logs are due to local library by Aug. 2
The Rockingham County Public Library Reading Challenge ends Aug. 2.
Children and teenagers are encouraged to stop by their local library branch, request a reading log and commit to reading 20 hours this summer.
Reading logs should be submitted by Aug. 2 to win prizes.
In other library news, the Eden Public Library now has ABCmouse.com which offers more than 3,500 learning activities and 450 lessons.
For information about the online, comprehensive, early learning curriculum, call 336-623-3168.