The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners’ next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To see the agenda, visit www.co.rockingham.nc.us and click the “Your Government” tab, then “Agendas & Minutes.”
16th Annual RiverFest is set for Sept. 20-21
The 16th Annual RiverFest will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Olde Leaksville Shopping District, Washington Street in Eden.
The event features arts, crafts, food, two stages of live entertainment, Carolina Raptor Center, bungee trampoline, adult giant trike racing, racing simulator, beard and mustache contest, fashion show, virtual kayaking, gravity ball, children’s activities, historical exhibits and more.
The Rockingham County Tennis Association is expected to be on site from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Fieldcrest Office Parking lot, 712 Henry St. in Eden.
Coach James Roach plans to attend. For information, contact Shelby Rhyne at 614-284-4716 or RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
Dick’s Drive In owners net volunteer award
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recognized David and Terry Wood, owners of Dick’s Drive In Restaurant in Eden, as outstanding volunteers during an On-the-Road meeting held Aug. 5 at Madison Town Hall.
Due to their busy schedules, the Wood brothers were unable to attend the meeting but later received special certificates.
They were nominated by Cathy Powers, executive director of Aging, Disability and Transit Services of Rockingham County.
Powers’ nomination included the following: “Dick’s Drive In opened over 56 years ago, and they have filled the bellies of hungry patrons from all over the county. Their service to the community doesn’t end there. For the past 28 years, they have partnered with Meals-on-Wheels to graciously extend their food service beyond the walls of their restaurant and into the homes of seniors in need. Terry and David Wood and their outstanding team have spent Christmas Eve preparing and delivering meals to home-bound seniors across our community for nearly three decades.”
To nominate someone, visit https://rockinghamcounty.municipalcms.com/forms.aspx?fid=622.
Rockingham blood drive is Sept. 18
Rockingham County Government’s next blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
The need is great as Hurricane Dorian forced the cancellation of nearly 50 Red Cross blood drives and donation centers in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina resulting in more than 1,200 uncollected blood and platelet donations.
To make an appointment, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Eden Library Bag Sale will be Sept. 20-18
The Friends of the Eden Library Bag Sale will be Sept. 20-28 at the Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St. in Eden. The sale will take place during normal library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.
Patrons may fill up a bag of books for $5.
For information, call 336-623-3168.
Mayberry Fantastic Fall Festival is Oct. 5
The Nary A Thing Chapter of The Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club and The Western Friends of the Library will hold the inaugural Mayberry Fantastic Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 on the grounds of the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.
Admission is free. The event will feature crafters, artists, food vendors and some local sponsors.
There will be homestyle fun and competitions, just like in Mayberry.
For information, call 336-548-6553 or visit www.rcpl.org.
