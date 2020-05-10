Thanks to a partnership between the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles and the State Board of Elections, residents can complete an application for new voter registration or update their address or party affiliation.
Go to www.ncdot.gov/dmv, click on the “Offices & Services” tab, then “Online Services,”then look for “Voter Registration Application”
Citizens should note that there is no fee to apply for voter registration through the PayIt online service and that they do not need to create an account with PayIt. Select “Continue as a guest” to bypass creating an account.
Once the online application is complete, it is sent to the State Board of Elections, which handles voter registrations.
If there are any issues with the application or if more information is needed, your county board of elections will contact you to complete the process. Voter registration applications submitted fewer than 25 days before an election will not be processed until after the election. Residents may still register to vote in person using same-day registration in their county during the early voting period.
Reidsville groups join to work on virus aid
Reidsville’s Downtown Corporation and Chamber of Commerce have partnered on two initiatives to aid local businesses and community agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic: Team Reidsville Together and Takeout Bingo.
Team Reidsville Together is a “Buy One, Give One” community relief program. In Team Reidsville Together, residents are invited to purchase gift cards to favorite local businesses online at www.rockitinreidsville.com/teamreidsvilletogether.
Gift card purchases are then matched with assistance to local agencies helping those in need: Reidsville Outreach Center; Salvation Army of Rockingham County; and Aging, Disability, and Transit Services of Rockingham County.
The matching funds have been provided through a grant from the Reidsville Area Foundation, as well as a gift from MVP Southgate.
Team Reidsville Together will run through June 23. The goal is to sell at least $20,000 in gift cards to Reidsville businesses to “max out” the matching funds.
In the second program, residents are invited to play Team Reidsville Takeout Bingo to support local eateries. Twenty-five local restaurants are represented on the bingo card.
Players order curbside service or delivery from these local restaurants and submit receipts to be entered into drawings for gift cards from the participating restaurants. Participants will be entered in weekly drawings when they submit five receipts from participating; four winners will be announced each Tuesday through June 23. Participants who submit receipts from all 25 eateries on the bingo board will be entered into a drawing to win a $250 cash prize, sponsored by the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and Reidsville Downtown Corporation. For information, visit www.rockitinreidsville.com/takeout-bingo.
Local tennis group recognized nationally
The Rockingham County Tennis Association has been recognized by the USTA Foundation as a One Star Chapter in the National Junior Tennis & Learning Network. The network features more than 250 nonprofit youth development organizations that offer free or low-cost tennis and education programming to more than 160,000 underresourced youth each year.
In Rockingham County, over 650 youth held a racket in the RCTA’s 2019 NJTL network programs.
During the pandemic, RCTA’s On Court community tennis programs are suspended until May 31.
The association encourages players to find fun tennis games at www.net generation.com.
County’s development department still open
Rockingham County’s Community Development Department remains open for permitting, planning, and inspections, although constituents are urged to first call 336-342-8130 to determine how needs would best be met.
The combined Rockingham County Planning Board/Board of Adjustment will resume their regularly scheduled meetings beginning Monday, May 11, using social-distancing precautions.
