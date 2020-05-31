Eden Drug is offering free COVID-19 test collection for people who meet certain criteria for eligibility through a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The drive-up tests are self-administered nasal swab tests. Results may be expected within three to five business days.
In order to be tested at the pharmacy, patients should make their drive-up appointments and see if they fall within eligibility guidelines specified at DoINeedACovid19Test.com. The pharmacy is at 103 W. Stadium Drive.
For information, call 336-627-4854.
Board of Commissioners meeting on MondayThe Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will have a livestreamed, regular, meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Commissioners Chambers, Governmental Center, Wentworth. Due to social distancing, citizens may join the meeting at https://www.co.rockingham.nc.us/pview.aspx?id=52977&catid=410.
