The Rockingham County Tennis Association has announced that Rockingham County Schools will receive the 2019 United States Tennis Association Southern Member Organization of the Year Award.
This award is presented to a member organization to recognize outstanding service to the local community, to the organization members and to the game of tennis.
RCS will be recognized during the USTA Southern Annual Meeting at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, scheduled for Jan. 18.
Selected winners were nominated as candidates by USTA staff and volunteers in the section’s nine states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The winners were then selected from among the nominees by volunteer members of the USTA Southern Awards Committee and numerous other committees.
Here are a few schools tennis highlights from Rockingham County:
- Seven RCS Elementary Schools, Holmes Middle School, and McMichael High School are registered www.NetGeneration.com providers who receive free or low-cost youth tennis equipment and SHAPE-approved tennis curriculum for their physical education or school age childcare programs.
- Using a free USTA Schools Line grant, eight elementary schools and Holmes Middle School have painted lines on their playgrounds for 39 youth-sized tennis courts.
Each fall and spring RCS physical education teachers and SACC partner with RCTA to offer after school Kids Tennis Clubs right outside the classroom door. Morehead High School PE teacher and Football Coach Lin Stadler sponsors a 10-day high school PE tennis class on the courts each spring.
- During the school year, RCTA community coaches and volunteers pop-up the nets on campus for Family Fit Nights, PE tennis demo days and lead fun tennis activities for school festivals, PTO meetings and field days.
- RCS High Schools offer NCHSA boys and girls tennis team programs and RCS Middle Schools field girls tennis teams each fall as part of a five-school athletic conference that includes Dillard Middle School in Caswell County. Reidsville High School hosts Division II Mid-State Conference tournament play at Jaycee Park. All-County RCS Team tournaments for both boys and girls bring together players from all four high school teams to determine a county champion each year.
- RCS owns one tennis facility at Morehead High School and partners with Reidsville Parks & Recreation Department and Rockingham Community College to share their courts in Reidsville and Wentworth for team practice and match play. A new tennis facility at Western Rockingham Middle School in Madison is on the drawing board to serve the schools and tennis community in the western part of the county.
Free group tennis clinics at Eden Y
The Rockingham County Tennis Association and Eden Family Y will sponsor free group tennis clinics for Rockingham County middle and high school boys and girls in January.
Middle school players will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-25, at the WR YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave. in Mayodan.
High school players will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-25, at the WR YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave. in Mayodan.
To register, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-january1.
Pat Williams to lead Try Tennis Youth
The Rockingham County Tennis Association will offer Try Tennis Youth, led by Pat Williams of Pat’s Tennis Aces, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-25, at the WR YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave. in Mayodan.
The program is an introduction to tennis for beginner youth players ages 6 to 12.
The cost is $40.
To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/nctennis/ 2020JuniorTryTennis.
The association is also offering Try Tennis for beginning adults (and those returning to the game) as well. Training will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-25, at the WR YMCA.
The cost is $40.
To register, visit www.jotform.com/nctennis/ 2020AdultTryTennis.
Shiloh fire protection meeting is Jan. 27
The Shiloh Fire Department will hold its annual fire protection association meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Shiloh Fire Department, 3320 Settle Bridge Road in Stoneville.
For information, call 336-573-9292.
County commissioners are set to meet Jan. 6
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
The meeting will be live streamed at www.rceno.com/RCENO/rockingham-county-board-of-commissioners-meeting-live-stream/.
To see the meeting agenda, visit www.co.rockingham.nc.us.
Blood drive exceeds goal with 47 units
Fifty donors attended a recent Rockingham County Government blood drive. Forty-seven units were collected, exceeding the organizers’ goal of 41 units.
The next blood drive will be Feb. 19.
For information, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.
