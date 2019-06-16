The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To see the agenda, visit https://rockinghamcounty.municipalcms.com/files/documents/BoardofCommissionersAgenda06-17- 19010155061019PM1516.pdf.
Program helps teens with volunteering
The Reidsville Family YMCA will host “Teens in Action!”, a free program for middle and high school youth, ages 13 to 18, this summer. The program is aimed at exposing teens to service learning and volunteer opportunities, life and career skills education and college readiness activities. The participants also receive a one-month complimentary membership to the Reidsville Family YMCA.
The YMCA ran a small test run of the program last summer and were encouraged by the results. “The change in the teens’ attitudes over the course of the program was phenomenal. We saw quiet, reserved kids blossom into confident, well-spoken teens. We were able to provide access to the YMCA to teens who would not have been able to attend without this program,” said Heather Whitsett, executive director of the Reidsville Family YMCA.
The YMCA will host two, month-long sessions of “Teens in Action!” this summer. Participants will be given a list of activity options each week and will be able to create their schedule based on their interests. Options will include leading summer camp activities, preparing the kitchen and dining area for the Y’s summer feeding program, shadowing directors in different areas of the Y, learning about financial literacy, touring college campuses, participating in a summer reading challenge and more.
Interested teens may obtain a “Teens in Action!” application from the Reidsville Family YMCA’s front desk. The program will accept up to 12 teens per session. The first session begins Monday, June 17, and the second session begins July 22. Applicants may be able to participate in both sessions, if space allows. The Reidsville Family YMCA is located at 504 S. Main Street in Reidsville.
For information, contact Cassy Velarde at 336-342-3307 or cassy.velarde@ymcagreensboro.org.