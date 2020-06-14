The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will host a livestreamed meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the Commissioners Chambers, Governmental Center, in Wentworth. Citizens may watch the meeting at https://rockinghamcounty.municipalcms.com/pview.aspx?id=52977&catid=410.
To see the agenda, visit https://rockinghamcounty.municipalcms.com/files/documents/ BoardofCommissionersPacket06- 15-20094312060920AM1526.pdf.
Madison mayor invites faith groups to join for unity
Madison Mayor David C. Myers invites all Rockingham County houses of faith to join together at noon today, June 14, to say words of unity and pray to demonstrate and show solidarity for the memory of George Floyd and his family.
Floyd, a Fayetteville native, was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody. His death has been a catalyst for protests across the state, the nation and the globe regarding racial equity and justice.
For information, contact Myers at 336-427-0221.
Fire marshal launches hotline for smoke alarms
The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office recently launched its smoke alarm canvass by dedicating a phone line for smoke alarm installs. The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s staff will come to residents’ homes and install free smoke alarms.
To receive an alarm, call 336-634-3309 and leave your name, phone number and street address.
Residents invited to watch county’s television channel
Local residents are invited to watch the new Rockingham County Governmental Public Access TV, Spectrum 1304.
It’s on-air, 24/7, providing informatio to residents, who didn’t know who to ask, about local government.
Rockingham County governmental officials worked for months in 2019 with Charter Communications/Spectrum, moving from the proposal/approval stage to the final technical aspects of the new television channel.
The station started on-air with a soft launch Jan. 31. Since then, officials have been making minor adjustments and enhancing content.
Madison-Mayodan library offering free virus testing
The Madison-Mayodan Public Library is offering free, drive-up, COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The library is at 611 Burton St. in Madison.
Testing will be provided to those with symptoms; who have been in close contact with a known positive case; people who live in or are in contact with high-risk settings; adults 65 and older; those who have underlying health conditions; those who come from historically marginalized populations; healthcare workers; first responders; and front-line and essential workers.
For information, call 336-864-2795.
